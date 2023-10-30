More
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 30, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Oct 30, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌤️ Tuesday’s forecast

Expect partly sunny skies with a high temperature near 53 degrees and a north wind between 3 and 8 mph. As for Tuesday night, the weather will be partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. The wind will be light and variable, becoming northwest at 5 to 8 mph in the evening. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”
– Wayne Gretzky

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

Recent Stories

Violent collision on Custis Trail sends two to hospital

Medics treated two people after a violent collision on a local trail Friday evening. The crash on the Custis Trail, at the intersection of eastbound Langston Blvd and Ft. Myer…

NOW: Old Dominion Drive blocked by crash

Part of Old Dominion Drive is blocked in both directions in the Rock Spring neighborhood due to a crash. The crash was first reported around 3 p.m. It happened near…

Weekend crime: A carjacking, a malicious wounding and an assault on police

While many enjoyed pre-Halloween revelry this weekend, Arlington County police were kept busy with a variety of mayhem. Several of the notable incidents happened early Saturday morning. Just before 1…

Read more →

