ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 30, 2023

🕗 News recap
- 9:30 am: Arlington offering safe disposal of hazardous household items this Saturday | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Cyclists and runners can grab free lights and high-visibility vests this week | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Snouts & Stouts indoor dog park and bar set to open next month in Green Valley | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:00 pm: Weekend crime: A carjacking, a malicious wounding and an assault on police | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: NOW: Old Dominion Drive blocked by crash | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:55 pm: Violent collision on Custis Trail sends two to hospital | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 12:00 pm: CreativiTea Tuesday: Beads and Bracelets
🌤️ Tuesday’s forecast
Expect partly sunny skies with a high temperature near 53 degrees and a north wind between 3 and 8 mph. As for Tuesday night, the weather will be partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. The wind will be light and variable, becoming northwest at 5 to 8 mph in the evening. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”
– Wayne Gretzky
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
