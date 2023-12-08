Westover Taco is set to officially open this Saturday

The aroma of freshly made corn tortillas is permeating the air in Westover.

Westover Taco, located at 5849 Washington Blvd in the pipestem-shaped retail space long occupied by the Forest Inn dive bar, announced via social media this week that it plans to officially open tomorrow (Saturday) at 5 p.m.

“The time has come! We will officially open to the public this Saturday, December 9th at 5pm. Come one, come all,” the post reads.

Initially slated to begin operations in August, the launch of the new taco spot was delayed due to permitting issues. However, the eatery posted on its Instagram last month that the opening was back on schedule.

This week, the Mexican restaurant and bar, formerly the Forest Inn until its closure in 2022, held a soft opening to test its taco recipes and cocktail creations ahead of the grand opening.

The restaurant’s menu boasts several types of tacos, including chicken, pork, steak and fish.

Complementing the taco selection is an assortment of tequila-based cocktails, including a cucumber jalapeño Paloma with grapefruit and lime, a tequila colada with coconut water and coconut Rèal and the classic margarita.

Westover Taco’s current hours are 5 p.m. to midnight from Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. However, the restaurant announced on social media that lunch service will be “starting soon.”

Scott Parker, one of the co-owners of Westover Taco, is a local entrepreneur in the area with several other well-known hospitality ventures in Arlington, including Don Tito in Clarendon, Barley Mac in Rosslyn, Bronson Bierhall in Ballston, Poppyseed Rye in Ballston and Nighthawk Pizza in Pentagon City.