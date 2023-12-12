ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 12, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 12, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Podcast: Dave Statter on erratic driving and his goals as a public safety watchdog | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: This Arlington restaurant was just named No. 1 in Virginia by Washingtonian readers | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Set for early 2024 completion, Fire Station 8 taking donations that document its storied past | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Bronze replica of concrete statue lowered by crane today in Courthouse | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:45 pm: Local bake shops promote specialty desserts in time for the holidays | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: NEW: Another inmate has died at the Arlington County jail | 🗣️ Comments
- 6:35 pm: BREAKING: Governor to make a ‘remarkable’ announcement in Potomac Yard amid Caps and Wiz arena reports | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 12:00 pm: MoCA on the Move: Handcrafted Holidays – free, drop-in art making!
- 1:00 pm: Holiday Card Crafternoon
- 3:00 pm: Worchester Polytechnic Institute’s IQP Student Cohort presentation
☀️ Wednesday’s forecast
Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of around 45 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind blowing at 7 to 10 mph. As for Wednesday night, the skies will be clear, with temperatures dropping to a low of about 28 degrees, and winds will continue from the northwest at a speed of 6 to 8 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“The time is always right to do what is right.”
– Martin Luther King, Jr.
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
A plan for a new arena for the Washington Capitals and Wizards in Potomac Yard is likely to be announced tomorrow. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has confirmed that he will…
A 55-year-old inmate has died in the Arlington County jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office. This is the second death the detention facility has logged this year, after 73-year-old Abonesh…
As Christmas draws near, local bakeries are whipping up an array of festive desserts to celebrate the holiday season.
A bronze replica of the sculpture “Compassion,” depicting an adult and child embracing, was installed in this morning (Tuesday) in Courthouse along Wilson Blvd.
For the fourth year, Arlington Community Foundation is hosting the Nonprofit Wish Catalog, featuring grant ideas of 30+ local nonprofits with wishes of up to $5,000 each.
From rainy day gifts for cancer patients, to bilingual culinary workforce development, to dental treatments for seniors, to coats and shoes for kids, these year-end wishes provide donors the opportunity to browse a variety of local needs and missions and donate any amount toward any goal in one easy-to-navigate place, now through December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of.
In its first three years, thanks to the generosity of so many donors and community members, the Wish Catalog raised over $100,000 for local organizations each year. This year’s Wish Catalog, launched on Giving Tuesday, has already raised over $50,000, with 18 nonprofit wishes more than 25% fully funded, and three wishes less than $1,000 away from being fully funded. No matter the gift size, there is still a wide range of giving opportunities before the Wish Catalog closes December 31.
Cultivate your creativity heading into the new year at Art House 7! We have a range of fantastic winter classes, starting Jan. 13, for ages preschool on up. Among the highlights: award-winning artist Mark Giaimo will be teaching portrait painting for adults on Tuesday evenings (his portrait of a boy is above). Also in this session: Mommy and Me classes, drawing, crochet, clay sculpture, ceramics, watercolor painting, oil painting, Japanese Suminagashi, sewing, printmaking and more.
We also offer workshops, BYOB art nights, and open studios.
Art House 7 has a comfortable 2-story studio in Arlington, near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. Our teachers come from the art departments of local schools and the local art community. We also have a small art supply store next to our studio. See more about AH7 and sign up for classes at:
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,
National Landing Menorah Lighting – Met Park at Amazon HQ2
Menorah Lighting – Met Park at Amazon HQ2
Menorah Lighting and Community Celebration
Experience the festival of lights!!
*Lighting of a giant 9-foot Menorah