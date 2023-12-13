ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 13, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 13, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☀️ Thursday’s forecast

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature near 44 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind at around 5 mph which will eventually become light and variable. As for Thursday night, the skies will be clear with a low temperature around 29 degrees, and a west wind blowing at 3 to 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”

– Socrates

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.