ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 13, 2023

The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 13, 2023.
- 9:45 am: Morning Poll: Will you go to more Caps and Wiz games in Alexandria? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: Arlington doctor convicted of illicit distribution of more than 1 million opioid pills | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:35 am: Two Arlington spots made the Post’s new top 10 casual restaurants list | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Two alleys that saw serious crashes in 2021 among dozen that received improvements this year in Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:45 pm: Fundraiser underway for family of man who died in Chain Bridge Forest fire | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:55 pm: NOW: Pro-Palestinian protest underway in Rosslyn | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:15 pm: What the Capitals’ move to Potomac Yard could mean for its Ballston practice facility and an at-grade Route 1 | 🗣️ Comments
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 7:00 pm: Desegregating Northern Virginia Libraries
- 8:00 pm: M4TR Retrofuture Rockfest at The Renegade
Expect sunny skies and a high temperature near 44 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind at around 5 mph which will eventually become light and variable. As for Thursday night, the skies will be clear with a low temperature around 29 degrees, and a west wind blowing at 3 to 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
“The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”
– Socrates
