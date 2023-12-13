Two Arlington spots made the Post’s new top 10 casual restaurants list

Last year Charga Grill topped the Washington Post’s annual list of top casual restaurants in the region.
That sent a flood of new customers to the eatery at 5151 Langston Blvd. Now two other Arlington restaurants, including another along Langston Blvd, are bound to see a big influx of diners thanks to the latest WaPo rankings.
Food critic Tim Carman’s list of the 10 best D.C.-area casual restaurants of 2023 ranks King of Koshary in Bluemont at #6 and Bostan Uyghur Cuisine in Cherrydale at #10.
King of Koshary, at 5515 Wilson Blvd, was previously praised by Carman for its “Egyptian food fit for royalty.”
“The King’s koshary is actually a joint effort from Ayob Metry and Nadia Gomaa, a pair of Egyptian natives who used to challenge each other to make the best version of this carb-heavy dish when they worked in the prepared foods department at Whole Foods in Ashburn,” Carman wrote in his latest list, published Tuesday.
Bostan Uyghur Cuisine, at 3911 Langston Blvd, was also noted for its compelling origin story — in addition to the food.
“Faced with the threat of a Chinese ‘reeducation’ camp if he returned to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region to renew his passport, Mirzat Salam opted to flee to the United States with his wife, Zulhayat Omer,” Carman wrote. “Trained as a doctor in Xinjiang, Mirzat slipped quietly into the hospitality industry, the same profession that his father, a chef named Abdusalam, had warned him about as a boy.”
Topping this year’s list, in the former Charga spot, is Woodbridge food truck Lechonera DMV.
Recent Stories
Discover the arts and culture features Arlington offers this holiday season!
An Arlington doctor indicted earlier this year on charges of illicit distribution of opioid pills was found guilty by a federal jury Tuesday. Dr. Kirsten Ball, 69, was convicted on…
The Washington Capitals and Wizards are planning to move to Alexandria’s Potomac Yard neighborhood. The announcement was made this morning in tents set up next to the Potomac Yard Metro…
Metro Proposes Major Budget Cuts — “Metro proposed a budget Tuesday with service cuts officials say would make the transit system ‘unrecognizable’ and have a devastating economic impact on the…
For the fourth year, Arlington Community Foundation is hosting the Nonprofit Wish Catalog, featuring grant ideas of 30+ local nonprofits with wishes of up to $5,000 each.
From rainy day gifts for cancer patients, to bilingual culinary workforce development, to dental treatments for seniors, to coats and shoes for kids, these year-end wishes provide donors the opportunity to browse a variety of local needs and missions and donate any amount toward any goal in one easy-to-navigate place, now through December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of.
In its first three years, thanks to the generosity of so many donors and community members, the Wish Catalog raised over $100,000 for local organizations each year. This year’s Wish Catalog, launched on Giving Tuesday, has already raised over $50,000, with 18 nonprofit wishes more than 25% fully funded, and three wishes less than $1,000 away from being fully funded. No matter the gift size, there is still a wide range of giving opportunities before the Wish Catalog closes December 31.
Cultivate your creativity heading into the new year at Art House 7! We have a range of fantastic winter classes, starting Jan. 13, for ages preschool on up. Among the highlights: award-winning artist Mark Giaimo will be teaching portrait painting for adults on Tuesday evenings (his portrait of a boy is above). Also in this session: Mommy and Me classes, drawing, crochet, clay sculpture, ceramics, watercolor painting, oil painting, Japanese Suminagashi, sewing, printmaking and more.
We also offer workshops, BYOB art nights, and open studios.
Art House 7 has a comfortable 2-story studio in Arlington, near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. Our teachers come from the art departments of local schools and the local art community. We also have a small art supply store next to our studio. See more about AH7 and sign up for classes at:
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,
National Landing Menorah Lighting – Met Park at Amazon HQ2
Menorah Lighting – Met Park at Amazon HQ2
Menorah Lighting and Community Celebration
Experience the festival of lights!!
*Lighting of a giant 9-foot Menorah