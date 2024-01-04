David Priddy won’t seek re-election, as new School Board candidate emerges

Arlington School Board Vice Chair David Priddy says he will not be seeking another term.
He was elected in 2020 along with Cristina Diaz-Torres, who currently serves as the School Board Chair and last month announced that she too would step down after one term. Both of their terms expire at the end of this year, meaning two seats are up for election this year.
“Although I’m making this announcement tonight, there is still one year left on my term,” Priddy told Arlington Democrats during the party’s reorganization meeting last night (Wednesday). “So I will continue to stand on the pillars that you put me in office to enact. Thank you for allowing me to serve the Arlington community.”
Priddy said he would not repeat the “litany of accomplishments and the progress that we have made on the School Board” that Diaz-Torres mentioned in her farewell speech. Instead, he rallied Democrats around the presidential election year ahead.
“The Arlington Democrats are truly a force to be reckoned with,” he said, pointing to the work local Democrats have done, in Arlington and beyond, to promote the values of the Democratic Party. “I bring this up because this year is a presidential election year, which means it’s time to mobilize and elect the right people for office.”
Priddy noted School Board hopefuls have until Feb. 16 to file with Arlington Democrats. The party cannot officially nominate a candidate but it can opt to endorse candidates who pledge to be a Democrat.
The party decided to hold an in-person caucus if at least three candidates emerge, according to the 2024 caucus rules discussed last night. The caucus would be canceled if only two emerge and the party would decide whether to endorse those candidates in March.
Nabbing the party endorsement carries significant weight in Arlington and, though some have criticized this process for tipping the scales in favor of well-connected establishment candidates, it remains popular among party members.
After Priddy’s announcement, Chen Ling announced his candidacy for School Board. He introduced himself as the parent of a third grader at Ashlawn Elementary School and the director of engineering at a Fortune 500 company.
He said the School Board needs a “culture of transparency, respect and trust.”
“Some of the actions taken by the School Board in the last few years instead caused confusion and discontentment between parents and teachers,” he said, noting “seemingly suboptimal proposals” that created an “antagonistic relationship between the community and School Board.”
“That is a real shame because I’ve watched the School Board work and these are some really caring, thoughtful people and they are trying their best,” he said. “What I think they lack is tools to make the best decisions, they lack the tools to provide transparency and build trust.”
The School Board should share with parents all the proposals they consider, as well as their trade-offs and reasoning behind a decision, Ling said.
“It’s okay if the final proposal is somehow detrimental to my child if I know that it serves for the community and the school system at large. That’s something that I haven’t seen at that level,” he said. “It’s not enough to provide an answer, even if it’s the correct answer. We need to show our work.”
Ling said he would like to see fewer curriculum changes, as well as more automation of mandated state and federal reporting, so teachers can focus on students. Lastly, he would like to see class size reductions, too.
During the meeting, Arlington County Board candidate Natalie Roy made her pitch to Arlington Democrats. She, and opponent Julie Farnam, both seek the party’s nomination this June in the County Board race to fill the seat occupied by Chair Libby Garvey. Garvey has not yet announced if she will seek reelection.
“I believe the County Board needs a voice like mine, advocating for transparency and responsiveness, I am committed to common sense leadership that brings us all together,” Roy said.
She added that being a Board member means “being an advocate for Arlington.”
“This includes weighing in on a host of issues, including the new stadium proposed for Potomac Yard,” she said, referencing the plans announced late last year to build a new facility for the Washington Capitals and Wizards in the Alexandria neighborhood.
“This will have short and long-term effects on Arlington residents,” she continued. “Our county is not a bystander. We will be directly impacted. Arlington needs a seat at the table, now, to address the many concerns.”
Roy also called for public engagement on a solution to increase accessible, affordable housing as well as a comprehensive energy and environment action plan.
The second-time candidate — whose first campaign began as a critique of the Missing Middle ordinances passed last year — contrasted this focus on affordable housing with “the county’s developer-driven private program that is taking us in the wrong direction.”
The county adopted an Affordable Housing Master Plan in 2015. During a 2022 review, it published an update with ideas for how to create, preserve, finance and operate more affordable housing over the next five years, through land use policy and tools, support for housing services and assistance, and other strategies. Arlington also currently has a Community Energy Plan, adopted in 2013.
Recent Stories
Integrative Performance, a modern fitness center specializing in training, nutrition and testing, has opened a brand new, state of the art facility in Ballston! With a 5 Star Google and…
Arlington’s office vacancy rate remains high but may be stabilizing after an initial, sharp increase due to Covid remote work policies. As of the fourth quarter of 2023, the countywide…
This weekend’s coastal storm is expected to fall as mostly rain in Arlington, but the county is preparing just in case. If you were among the 76% of ARLnow readers…
After a four-year hiatus, BikeArlington is reviving its 18-mile bicycle tour showcasing Arlington’s most “notorious” historical sites this Sunday.
Egan Berger & Weiner has been in the holiday spirit! The team contributed their time and efforts to a variety of community efforts this holiday season. This included volunteering at Clock Tower Thrift Shop (https://www.nvfs.org/support/thrift-shops/), a thrift store connected to the Northern Virginia Family Service community (https://www.nvfs.org/). NVFS is an organization that supports the community to achieve self-sufficiency through a variety of resources including housing, foster care and adoption, health overall well-being, and more. The team at EBW contributed their time and helped by deep cleaning the thrift store.
The team was also excited to participate in the McLean Rotary Jingle Bell 5K. (https://potomac.enmotive.com/events/register/2023-mclean-rotary-s-jingle-bell-5k-and-1-mile) This event was hosted by the Rotary Club of McLean to support local charities (https://mcleanrotary.org/).
Please note: The charitable entities and/or fundraising opportunities described herein are not endorsed by, or affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks LLC or its affiliates. Our philanthropic interests are personal to us and are not reviewed, sponsored, or approved by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC.
Whether you are giving the gift of creativity this year to a friend or family member, or you plan to set a new year’s resolution to get back into creating, sign up today to secure your spot in one of MoCA’s wonderful programs! From drawing and painting to ceramics and mixed media, you are sure to find an inspiring art class. Enrich your creative journey with our talented instructors and explore the world of art in a fun and supportive environment. Classes are filling up fast, so sign up today to secure your space!
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brittany Carney (HBO)
Standup Comedy Showcase starring Brittany Carney (Comedy Central, HBO Max)
Friday, January 19
Arlington, VA
Headliner:
Building Is Awesome: The LEGO® Movie Screening
Are you considering building or renovating your home but don’t know where to start?
Join Alair Arlington, Alair Alexandria & Intercoastal Mortgage on Saturday, January 20 from 2:30-5:30pm at the Arlington Drafthouse to connect with industry professionals while the kids