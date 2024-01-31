ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 31, 2024

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jan 31, 2024.
- 9:45 am: Here are nine spots to eat, drink and watch the Super Bowl in Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: W&OD Trail to close next month as Sparrow Pond restoration work continues | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Long-awaited For Five Coffee Roasters in Rosslyn to open next month with full-service bar | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: NEW: Long-time local grocery store to close next month | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:45 pm: Arlington Pet of the Week: Zuzu the Chow Chow | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:35 pm: Young political activists in Arlington prepare for potential Trump-Biden rematch | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:30 am: Encore Learning Spring Course Preview
- 7:00 pm: Explore The Science Of Breath: Mind & Body Tools To Create Inner Peace
- 7:30 pm: Soulful Sounds near DC
- 7:30 pm: Soulful Sounds
☀️ Thursday’s forecast
Expect mostly sunny skies during the day with a high temperature of about 53 degrees and southwest winds at 5 to 8 mph. The night will see mostly cloudy conditions with lows near 41 degrees. Southwest winds of approximately 6 mph will become light and variable. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Those who dare to fail miserably can achieve greatly.”
– John F. Kennedy
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
