ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 31, 2024

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Jan 31, 2024.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☀️ Thursday’s forecast

Expect mostly sunny skies during the day with a high temperature of about 53 degrees and southwest winds at 5 to 8 mph. The night will see mostly cloudy conditions with lows near 41 degrees. Southwest winds of approximately 6 mph will become light and variable. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Those who dare to fail miserably can achieve greatly.”

– John F. Kennedy

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.