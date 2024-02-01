ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 1, 2024

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Feb 1, 2024.
- 9:55 am: NEW: Protests blocking major roadways in D.C. lead to big backups in Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:55 am: Police looking for two suspects after carjacking in Ballston leads to chase into D.C. | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Study: Many Arlington hiking trails are unsustainable and harmful to the environment | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Black History Month events around Arlington to kick off this weekend | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:45 pm: Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (January 2024) | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:55 pm: JUST IN: Rosa Mexicano has closed its doors in Pentagon City | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 5:00 pm: Wish You Were Here: A Solo Show by Medina Roberts at GalleryUnderground Feb.2024
- 6:00 pm: Spy Fest
- 7:00 pm: Politics and Prose Presents: Tim Schwab and Amy Schiller
- 8:00 pm: Project Mayhem’s Groundhog Day Pop-Up Show
🌥️ Friday’s forecast
Showers are possible before 1pm, but the chance of precipitation is just 20%. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of around 49°F. The north wind will blow at 6 to 14 mph and may gust up to 21 mph. For Friday night, the sky will be partly cloudy with a low around 31°F and a north wind of approximately 10 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“The best way to predict your future is to create it.”
– Peter Drucker
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Rosa Mexicano's Arlington outpost closed its doors today, after opening a little over a year ago in Pentagon City.
A look at the most and least expensive single-family homes sold in Arlington last month, January 2024.
Black History Month starts today and events are planned throughout the month in Arlington to honor the history and achievements of African Americans past and the present.
Immigration fees are about to go up and Statutes of Liberty gives a breakdown of the changes in cost.
