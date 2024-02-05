ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 5, 2024

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Feb 5, 2024.
- 9:30 am: 'DC Tattoo Expo' returns to Arlington next weekend
- 10:45 am: Arlington summer camp registration is one week away
- 11:45 am: Andy's Pizza set to replace former Virginia Square deli
- 1:55 pm: Crime report: Indecent exposure arrest in Rosslyn, airbag thefts on Columbia Pike
- 2:55 pm: An uptick in paid holidays for 12-month APS employees rankles School Board watchdog and some teachers
- 3:55 pm: JUST IN: Rebellion on the Pike to close
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 6:00 pm: Therapist Happy Hour
☀️ Tuesday’s forecast
Expect sunny skies and a high of around 46 degrees accompanied by a northeast wind blowing at 7 to 9 mph. On Tuesday night, the sky will be clear with the temperature dropping to a low near 28 degrees and a mild north wind at around 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“The gladdest moment in human life, methinks, is a departure into unknown lands.”
– Sir Richard Burton
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
