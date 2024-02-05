More
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 5, 2024

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Feb 5, 2024.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☀️ Tuesday’s forecast

Expect sunny skies and a high of around 46 degrees accompanied by a northeast wind blowing at 7 to 9 mph. On Tuesday night, the sky will be clear with the temperature dropping to a low near 28 degrees and a mild north wind at around 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“The gladdest moment in human life, methinks, is a departure into unknown lands.”
– Sir Richard Burton

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

JUST IN: Rebellion on the Pike to close

Craft beer and whiskey bar Rebellion on the Pike is closing. The bar at 2900 Columbia Pike opened in April 2019. In an Instagram post Monday afternoon, Rebellion blamed economic…

An uptick in paid holidays for 12-month APS employees rankles School Board watchdog and some teachers

There will be several Black History Month events held throughout Arlington this month.

Crime report: Indecent exposure arrest in Rosslyn, airbag thefts on Columbia Pike

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with “simulated masturbation” after an incident in Rosslyn. Police responded to the area of Langston Boulevard and N. Oak Street shortly after…

Arlington-born juicery South Block looks to add 35 locations after getting acquired by a private equity firm

South Block, an Arlington-born juicery and smoothie bowl shop, has been acquired by the private equity firm Savory Fund in a deal that will help the local chain add 35 locations up and down the East Coast.

