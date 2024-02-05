ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 5, 2024

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Feb 5, 2024.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☀️ Tuesday’s forecast

Expect sunny skies and a high of around 46 degrees accompanied by a northeast wind blowing at 7 to 9 mph. On Tuesday night, the sky will be clear with the temperature dropping to a low near 28 degrees and a mild north wind at around 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“The gladdest moment in human life, methinks, is a departure into unknown lands.”

– Sir Richard Burton

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.