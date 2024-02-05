JUST IN: Rebellion on the Pike to close

Craft beer and whiskey bar Rebellion on the Pike is closing.
The bar at 2900 Columbia Pike opened in April 2019. In an Instagram post Monday afternoon, Rebellion blamed economic circumstances and said its last day would be in two weeks, on Monday, Feb. 19.
It is with great regret that we share the news of our plans to cease operations here on the Pike. The recent economic downturn has had a great effect on many people, especially around here on Columbia Pike. While we have had our fair share of struggles over the years, a global pandemic to name mention one, we have had a great run here at 2900 Columbia Pike. That time has been filled with so many great memories they are impossible to fully list here. Birthday parties, retirement ceremonies and celebrations of life for dear friends taken far too soon. This is definitely a sad day for us and anyone we have come into contact with over the last five years.
We would like to thank those of you who we became dear friends with over the years. We would like to thank our current and former staff who put in so many hours of hard labor here. Lastly, we would like to thank our partners and vendors for providing us with the high quality products you became used to here. All of those groups made this place what it was. We’ll certainly miss those relationships.
Our LAST CALL will be held on Monday February 19th. President’s Day seemed like a fitting day to shut it down. Many of you can join us for a recovery Brunch that day, as we celebrate one final Daytona 500 in that traditional Rebellion style the day before. And with it being President’s Day, we can be reminded by our very own Rebellion TJ shirts one last time, “A little Rebellion now and then is a good thing.”
Rebellion replaced another former Pike watering hole, BrickHaus, which was only open for about a year.
Infamously, in 2021 a local TikTok personality feuded with Rebellion and fellow Columbia Pike bar Celtic House — and some employees — over alleged mistreatment, culminating in criminal charges against her that were later dropped.
The incident also prompted a deluge of negative reviews of Rebellion on Yelp, though most were subsequently removed.
Hat tip to Katerine Z.
Recent Stories
There will be several Black History Month events held throughout Arlington this month.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with “simulated masturbation” after an incident in Rosslyn. Police responded to the area of Langston Boulevard and N. Oak Street shortly after…
South Block, an Arlington-born juicery and smoothie bowl shop, has been acquired by the private equity firm Savory Fund in a deal that will help the local chain add 35 locations up and down the East Coast.
A D.C.-area pizza shop known for its pepperoni cups and specialty slices appears to be opening in Virginia Square. Andy’s Pizza will replace the now-closed Ballston Place Gourmet, a local…
Are you looking to work on health and fitness from the comfort of your own home?
Skip the big box gym and try out our in-home personal training service. We bring the gym to you so that you can save time and avoid the hassle of going the the crowded gym.
We bring all the equipment you need for a solid workout and if you have a community gym we can use that too.
We offer programs that will help with weight loss, strength, flexibility, more energy and overall feeling better.
Encore Stage & Studio camps are making a dramatic entrance this summer! Programs for ages 3 – 15 years run June 17 through August 23, 2024 at multiple locations in Arlington and Alexandria. Encore’s camps provide a fun and safe environment for children to explore theatre arts.
Families can save big by planning ahead! Our early bird sale is extended through Sunday, February 4. Enrollment can be made through our website: www.encorestage.org.
“This is our biggest summer yet! Jam-packed with new locations, favorite camp themes and great show titles.” says Sara Duke, Executive Director. “Summer enrichment helps children foster self confidence and a sense of belonging.” Camp titles include Matilda, Broadway Kids, Summer Nights Live, and Crowns and Castles.
In addition to summer camps, Encore is delighted to bring back its popular Presidents’ Day Taste of Hamilton Workshop for grades 3-8 and a la carte spring break camp for grades K-5 on March 25-29, Visit at www.encorestage.org or call (703) 548-1154 to learn more.
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently
NICU Q&A Virtual Session
Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of