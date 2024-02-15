ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 15, 2024

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
Arlington-originated vaping, reproductive health and tenants rights bills gain traction in state legislature
Owner of Arlington's Wild Birds Unlimited looks to fly the coop, ending 32-year career
NEW: Suspicious package investigation underway in Courthouse
Roggenart Bistro & Café in Ballston set to open later this month
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Columbia Pike blocked due to gas leak
Feedback requested on a Crystal City apartment building proposal pitched as development on a 'human scale'
Local childcare shortage shows signs of abating but Arlington still faces a chronic lack of subsidized slots
Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (January 2024)
The Play That Goes Wrong
An Incarcerated Salon
Clouds will increase and the high temperature will be around 46°F, accompanied by a northwest wind blowing at 7-13 mph and gusts reaching 20 mph. On Friday night, rain and snow is expected before 7 pm, turning strictly to snow afterwards, with a low temperature around 32°F. Winds will shift to northeast at 3-7 mph. Precipitation is highly likely, with an estimated snow accumulation of 1-3 inches. See more from Weather.gov.
“Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value.”
– Albert Einstein
After moving from one temporary location to another on Columbia Pike, The Black Heritage Museum of Arlington has settled into its new digs — for now. The museum is currently located…
Welcome to Just Listed in Arlington! Featuring new listings, this week includes a 4 BD/3.5 BA remodeled home with a two car garage and walking distance to Ballston.
Development plans for St. Charles Catholic Church in Clarendon have descended into planning purgatory. The brick church, which occupies a large piece of land near Northside Social and George Mason…
Monday is the federal holiday best known as Presidents Day, though here in Virginia it’s officially George Washington Day. The holiday celebrating the first president’s birthday is prompting a number…
