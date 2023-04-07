Coco B’s, Carbonara, and Tawle looking to open in coming months

As we slide into brown flip flop season, some hotly-anticipated Arlington restaurants and bars are set to open in the coming months.
Below is a list of the latest updates, compiled by ARLnow.
- “Tropical glam” bar Coco B’s in Clarendon hopes to start serving drinks with little umbrellas in May, co-owner Mike Bramson told ARLnow. It was about a year ago when the owners behind the Lot and Pamplona announced they were opening a rooftop bar on top of another one of their ventures, B Live. The two bars were filling a space that was once occupied by legendary Whitlow’s, which moved to the District. Coco B’s was supposed to open this past fall, but construction work and the winter delayed it to spring 2023.
- Shirlington’s Astro Beer Hall and its donut robot is also looking at starting up in May, as the owners told ARLnow in February. The beer hall has been in the working since at least December 2021 and is moving into the space formerly occupied by Capital City Brewing Co.
- Wagamama in Clarendon is looking at potentially late spring serving date. The British chain focused on Japanese cuisine is taking over Oz’s former home.
- Carbonara: Old School Italian & Wine Bar from local chef Mike Cordero, is expecting to get cooking later this summer. It will be located at 3865 Wilson Blvd, near the Ballston/Virginia Square border. The menu, as first announced back in August 2022, is expected to include a veritable tour of Italy and its expected opening date of late summer remains pretty much in line with what was first announced last summer.
- Forest Inn fill-in Westover Taco is aiming for tacos to be served by late summer, co-owner Scott Parker said earlier this week. The margarita and taco spot is taking over what was once one of Arlington’s last dive bars.
- Kebab-centric Tawle is now aiming for a fall opening in Clarendon. The buzzy eatery from the owners of two of D.C.’s hottest restaurants first announced back in May 2022 that was it was making a new home at the former address of beloved live music venue IOTA Club. The plan was to initially to open Tawle this spring, but the opening has been pushed back to the fall, a restaurant spokesperson tells ARLnow.
