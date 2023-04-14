Huge ‘athletic country club,’ spa, cafe and coworking space sets opening date in Clarendon

An athletic club and coworking space totalling more than 100,000 square feet says it will be opening this summer in Clarendon.
Construction on Life Time at 1440 N. Edgewood Street has been underway for some time, following the August 2021 announcement that it was coming to a renovated office building that’s part of The Crossing Clarendon retail center.
Billing itself as an “athletic country club,” Life Time will have high-end fitness facilities including multiple studios, a lap pool with cabanas, a regulation-size basketball court, childcare facilities, a salon and spa, a cafe and lounge, and — rounding it out — a 28,000 square foot coworking space.
A preview center for the club is now open, Life Time says, and an opening is expected mid-summer. A press release announcing the opening is below.
Life Time (NYSE: LTH), will open its athletic country club and debut Life Time Work, the first D.C. metro area destination and coworking development, later this summer in Clarendon. A preview center, at 1440 North Edgewood Street, Arlington, is now open for prospective members to learn more about both Life Time and Life Time Work and be among the first to join the development.
The Life Time addition will be a main anchor for Regency Center’s The Crossing Clarendon, a multi-block stretch of mixed-used development with shops, restaurants and offices.
The Crossing was selected because of the vibrant neighborhood, ideal for the more than 113,000 square-foot, four-story Life Time destination featuring an 85,000 square-foot athletic country club and 28,000 square-foot premium coworking space.
“Arlington is regarded as a healthy, vibrant and growing community, and The Crossing Clarendon is consistently voted “Best of Arlington” by Arlington Magazine, making it a terrific location for Life Time and our offerings,” said Jeff Zwiefel, Life Time executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We are excited to debut Life Time here with our athletic country club and our premium workspace, which will provide our members with first-class healthy and wellness experiences for themselves and their families.”
Designed for individuals and companies, Life Time Work will feature highly functional private offices, open-plan workspaces, conference rooms, along with multiple, amenities, flexible monthly memberships and access to every Life Time athletic country club nationwide.
The breadth of programs, services and amenities at Life Time Clarendon athletic country club will include:
- Six dedicated studios hosting more than 100 weekly Life Time Large Group Classes in barre, cycle, group fitness, Pilates and yoga, with additional spaces for Signature Small Group Training programs Alpha, GTX and Ultra Fit.
- Personal Trainers to lead members through highly personalized sessions across the spacious, state-of-the-art workout floor featuring top-of-the-line cardiovascular and strength training equipment.
- LT Recovery for athletic performance and recovery featuring metabolic assessments, nutrition coaching, sports and athletic recovery treatments and chiropractic care.
- Outdoor Beach Club featuring a five-lane lap pool with beach chairs, cabanas and a bistro.
- Regulation-size basketball court for Ultimate Hoops leagues, clinics and open play.
- Kids Academy with infant and toddler areas and three studios for programming, including a Kids Gym, an activity/movement studio and an art/language studio for children up to age 11.
- LifeSpa salon and spa services, including hair, nail, esthetician and massage services.
- LifeCafe and Life Time Lounge with a full-service, fast casual menu featuring wholesome food from protein shakes and smoothies to salad, sandwiches and bowls, and children’s meals.
- ARORA classes, programs and community for older adults who want to stay healthy and social.
Recent Stories
An Arlington-based group wants to “take over pickleball nation” and become the sport’s most talked-about organization within three years. The Iron Paddles Pickleball Club is a 115-person-strong organization that sets…
Beyer Calls for Clarence Thomas to Resign — From Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.): “If true, the reported existence of a hidden financial relationship between a conservative donor and a Justice…
Gorgeous home on a cul-de-sac with direct access to the bike trail!
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 13394 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Join us the evening of Saturday, April 22nd for food and drinks while we celebrate the opening of our Spring-Summer exhibit featuring Megan Elizabeth.
Broadway Gallery, an Alexandria purveyor of Fine Art, Custom Framing, and Installation needs presents a solo exhibition featuring local artist, Megan Elizabeth April 22 through July 31, 2023.
Megan Elizabeth of Art by Megan is a Bethesda, Maryland based abstract artist who focuses on themes of nature and dynamic movement. Without any underpainting or sketches, Megan blends a multitude of layers together to mimic the effects of dappled light and contrasting shadows. Her work reflects light on water, tree shadows, fallen leaves, and blowing petals in the wind. Megan balances her collection by alternating between works on canvas and paper. One of her two main series, Petals, will be the feature of the exhibition.
In addition to her exhibit works, Megan Elizabeth is available for private and corporate commissions and offers classes to both groups big and small.
Is home ownership a goal of yours in 2023? Now is the time to make it happen! Grab a (virtual) drink with the area’s top Real Estate experts, learn all about the home buying process and on how you can get $1,500 towards your closing costs immediately!
Did you know the average Arlington renter will spend $150K in 5 years of renting? Stop paying down someone else’s mortgage! Join us for a Rent vs. Buy Happy Hour on either Wednesday, April 12th at 6 p.m. or Wednesday, April 19th at 6 p.m. via Zoom. If one of these times don’t work, we also are offering times convenient for your schedule!
A lot has happened in the local market since the beginning of the pandemic. Sip on your drink of choice and learn from Northern Virginia, Arlington and Washingtonian Magazines top producing agents! We will discuss the latest market updates, the home buying process and rent vs. buy cost savings. Please RSVP by clicking here.
Call/text Manavi at 703-869-6698 with any questions!
Living Earth Festival 2023: Native Nations Confronting Climate Change
From water scarcity to floods and erosion, Native nations are addressing climate change across Indian Country. During the Living Earth Festival, join the museum for a weekend of conversations, demonstrations, and artmaking to learn how Indigenous communities are stepping forward
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Blaire Postman
Blaire Postman – Headliner
Comedian, quirky genius and generally loud person, Blaire Postman, is known for her explosive, fast paced delivery and comedy – often spanning unusual topics.
Blaire performs on established NYC alt shows & venues (i.e. “Butter Boy”