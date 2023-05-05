ARLnow Daily Debrief for May 5, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 13300 times… so far.
- Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe is more than just a bakery
- NEW: Middle school student facing charges after social media gun threat
- Morning Poll: DCA vs. IAD
- Morning Notes
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- Woman slapped, stabbed and robbed near Key Bridge in Rosslyn last night (9192 views)
- Someone keeps masturbating near the Walter Reed pickleball courts (7964 views)
- Trader Joe’s appears to be coming to Crystal City (6895 views)
- Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe is more than just a bakery (5248 views)
- New Korean-style fried chicken restaurant set to open late next month in Va. Square (4994 views)
- NEW: Middle school student facing charges after social media gun threat (4552 views)
- BREAKING: Katie Cristol stepping down from Arlington County Board to lead Tysons booster org (4418 views)
- Pike fried chicken spot Queen Mother’s moving to revamped Crystal City Water Park (4339 views)
- Arlington asking residents to weigh in on potential transportation upgrades in Courthouse (3575 views)
- ACPD: ART bus driver seriously hurt after being assaulted by rider (3531 views)
- Options for celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Arlington this week (3483 views)
- New report details Courthouse brandishing incident, wild chase and exchange of gunfire (2806 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:30 am: Art & the Early Reader, Celebrate Spring Workshop at Art House 7 – 4-5yrs
- 10:00 am: District 27 Toastmasters Virtual Conference
- 10:45 am: Art & the Early Reader, Celebrate Spring Workshop at Art House 7 – 5-7yrs
- 1:00 pm: George Washington’s Forest History Walk
- 1:30 pm: Be Set Free: A Talk on Christian Science
- 2:00 pm: Creativity in Motion
- 2:00 pm: Weekend at Westpost (formerly Pentagon Row)
- 7:00 pm: “Whistle Down the Wind”
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 11:00 am: Makers Market First Sundays
- 11:00 am: Workshop: Love Letter to a Color
- 12:00 pm: Weekend at Westpost (formerly Pentagon Row)
- 1:00 pm: Falls Church Arts: Free Calligraphy Demo
- 3:00 pm: Cherrydale Spring Celebration
⛅ Saturday’s forecast
Afternoon clouds. Mild. High of 76 and low of 55. Sunrise at 6:05 am and sunset at 8:05 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Haiku of the Day
Machu Picchu stands
Crowned heights, tales of Incan lands
Testament to time
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Meet the Arrowine team and attend the Three Table Super Tasting this Sunday, May 7 to taste select Italian and American wines.
When a member of Arlington County’s climate change committee took the dais earlier this month, she told the Planning Commission that she had good and bad news.
Cupid, an adorable 2-year-old cat is the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! Her friends at Animal Welfare League of Arlington had this to say about her: Meet Cupid, the…
(Updated at 12:10 p.m.) A student at Kenmore Middle School is facing charges after an alleged threat. The student posted a photo of a gun and the words “wait until…
