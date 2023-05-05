More
Join Club

ARLnow Daily Debrief for May 5, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 13300 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — May 5, 2023.

  1. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe is more than just a bakery
  2. NEW: Middle school student facing charges after social media gun threat
  3. Morning Poll: DCA vs. IAD
  4. Morning Notes

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

  1. Woman slapped, stabbed and robbed near Key Bridge in Rosslyn last night (9192 views)
  2. Someone keeps masturbating near the Walter Reed pickleball courts (7964 views)
  3. Trader Joe’s appears to be coming to Crystal City (6895 views)
  4. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe is more than just a bakery (5248 views)
  5. New Korean-style fried chicken restaurant set to open late next month in Va. Square (4994 views)
  6. NEW: Middle school student facing charges after social media gun threat (4552 views)
  7. BREAKING: Katie Cristol stepping down from Arlington County Board to lead Tysons booster org (4418 views)
  8. Pike fried chicken spot Queen Mother’s moving to revamped Crystal City Water Park (4339 views)
  9. Arlington asking residents to weigh in on potential transportation upgrades in Courthouse (3575 views)
  10. ACPD: ART bus driver seriously hurt after being assaulted by rider (3531 views)
  11. Options for celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Arlington this week (3483 views)
  12. New report details Courthouse brandishing incident, wild chase and exchange of gunfire (2806 views)

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Here are the events planned for Sunday:

⛅ Saturday’s forecast

Afternoon clouds. Mild. High of 76 and low of 55. Sunrise at 6:05 am and sunset at 8:05 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Haiku of the Day

Machu Picchu stands
Crowned heights, tales of Incan lands
Testament to time

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋

Recent Stories

The Nose That Knows: Three Table Super Tasting

Meet the Arrowine team and attend the Three Table Super Tasting this Sunday, May 7 to taste select Italian and American wines.

Read more →

Advocates say county needs to emphasize electrification to reach carbon neutrality by 2050

When a member of Arlington County’s climate change committee took the dais earlier this month, she told the Planning Commission that she had good and bad news.

Read more →

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Cupid

Cupid, an adorable 2-year-old cat is the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! Her friends at Animal Welfare League of Arlington had this to say about her: Meet Cupid, the…

Read more →

NEW: Middle school student facing charges after social media gun threat

(Updated at 12:10 p.m.) A student at Kenmore Middle School is facing charges after an alleged threat. The student posted a photo of a gun and the words “wait until…

Read more →

Are You Ready For a Change? Accepting New Therapy Clients.

By: Peaceful Mind Solutions

Are you struggling to cope with anxiety, depression, or other mental health concerns? Have you been feeling overwhelmed or stuck in your life? If so, psychotherapy may be the right choice for you.

At our practice, we offer individualized and compassionate psychotherapy services to help you improve your mental health and overall well-being. Our team of licensed and experienced therapists is dedicated to providing you with the highest quality care in a safe and supportive environment.

We offer a 15-minute free consultation to help you determine if psychotherapy is right for you. During this consultation, you’ll have the opportunity to speak with one of our therapists and ask any questions you may have. We’ll also discuss our approach to therapy and how we can work together to achieve your goals.

Whether you’re struggling with anxiety, depression, relationship issues, or any other mental health concerns, our therapists will work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan that meets your unique needs. We use evidence-based practices and a variety of therapeutic modalities to help you overcome challenges and achieve your goals.

Read More

Submit your own Announcement here.

Looking for Real Rest? Join Us for “Sleep for Mom”

By: Sarah Moore, LPC

Sleep for Mom, A Free Wellness Webinar

Friday, May 19 at Noon EST.

Are you a new mom looking for real rest? Join us as we chat sleep & all things postpartum. Learn the simple tools & strategies specialists use: mindfulness, yoga  (Sultana is a certified yoga instructor) & other holistic approaches, plus over-the-counter remedies. And we’ll take your questions!

Hosted by Sultana Karim, LPC and Sarah Moore, LPC, local moms, licensed professional counselors and perinatal/postpartum specialists.

Read More

Submit your own Announcement here.

Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…

Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Tuesday, May 16 from 5:30PM-7:00PM.

Handling a lifetime’s worth of possessions when contemplating a move can be daunting. Every great endeavor

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list