ARLnow Daily Debrief for May 26, 2023

- UPDATED: Man with rifle stolen from police car arrested at Pentagon City mall
- Police: Man with guns arrested after trying to evade fare at Metro station
- Morning Notes
- Arlington ranks as 10th priciest rental market in U.S. (8033 views)
- Demolition comes for the Americana Hotel in Crystal City (6609 views)
- NEW: Driver charged with DUI manslaughter after woman struck and killed (6329 views)
- ACPD: Twenty-five vehicles damaged during recent theft sprees (5944 views)
- Redevelopment plans for Columbia Pike strip mall stall after grocery tenant pulls out (5601 views)
- Police: Armed, drunk men arrested in Clarendon and Ballston over weekend (4562 views)
- Goodwill and AHC propose new affordable housing, new store and child care (4321 views)
- Arlington resident to compete on Jeopardy! this week (4298 views)
- UPDATED: Man with rifle stolen from police car arrested at Pentagon City mall (4385 views)
- Rolling Thunder will rumble back into Arlington this weekend (3611 views)
- Arlington man arrested after attacking employees at hospital (3062 views)
- Joe’s had its place, but A Modo Mio is the way forward (2781 views)
- 2:00 pm: Artist Talk: Adam Henry
- 7:30 pm: Marvelous European Masters – National Chamber Ensemble
It’s Memorial Day weekend in Arlington. The flags are in at Arlington National Cemetery, ‘Rolling to Remember’ participants are rolling up to local hotels, and the 35% of locals who…
(Updated at 2:45 p.m.) Today is the first day high school-aged Arlington Public Schools students can carry naloxone in schools. Students in grades 9 and above can now carry the…
A ballistic-vest-wearing man armed with a rifle that was allegedly stolen from a police car was arrested this morning at the Pentagon City mall.
(Updated at 11:30 a.m.) Earlier this month, Virginia House of Delegates 2nd District candidate Kevin Saucedo-Broach dropped out of the race to take care of a family member. But when…
36TH FESTIVAL ARGENTINO
ARLINGTON JUNE 3RD, 2023
Sat, June 3rd I 3:30 pm / Shows 5:50 pm I Kenmore Auditorium I Glencarlyn
The 36th Festival Argentino USA celebrates Argentine Day and Cultural Freedom. The folkloric group Los 4 de Córdoba and 25 more artists from Argentina, World, and Solidarity Tribute, 200 years of friendship between USA and Argentina!.
We have an exciting Juneteenth program with speakers sharing historic artifacts that tell the rich history of Arlington’s Black community builders.
Friday, June 16, 2023
7:00 – 8:00 pm
Arlington Historical Museum
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers
4th of July Celebration & Fireworks
Treat yourself this Independence Day with a world-class, private 4th of July extravaganza at the Military Women’s Memorial – a premier National Capital Region site.
Great food, fun, and the best views of Washington DC’s spectacular fireworks display. Relax, enjoy,