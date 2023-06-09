ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jun 9, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 14436 times… so far.
- Parent fight at elementary school graduation ceremony draws police response
- Police investigating man’s death near county offices
- Morning Notes
- New bridge over Lubber Run to replace two destroyed in 2019 flooding
- DEVELOPING: Arlington air quality now at ‘hazardous’ level (15439 views)
- Parent fight at elementary school graduation ceremony draws police response (12703 views)
- UPDATED: Local air quality reaches Code Red level as wildfire smoke thickens (7913 views)
- JUST IN: Police investigating early morning shooting in Clarendon (7260 views)
- ACPD: Man beat up at busy N. Glebe Road intersection (6923 views)
- Insect damage jeopardizes the oldest building in Arlington (5680 views)
- UPDATED: Police respond to reported fight and shot fired in Green Valley (4978 views)
- Arlington Soccer Association ditches white shorts (4951 views)
- Columbia Pike’s Mpanadas finally getting a grand opening later this month (4621 views)
- Air quality alert issued for Wednesday amid smoke from Canadian wildfires (4433 views)
- Chicken + Whiskey hopes to start serving this week in Clarendon (3785 views)
- NEW: Arlington police annual report confirms rise in crime (3677 views)
- Another Code Red day on tap, but some relief from wildfire smoke in sight (3446 views)
- 8:00 am: Annual Cherrydale Neighborhood-Wide Yard Sale
- 11:00 am: Bark in Boro Park
- 11:00 am: Banditos Tacos & Tequila First Birthday Bash
- 12:30 pm: Plant Basic-Herbs
- 4:00 pm: BBQ & Blooms Summer Bash
- 6:00 pm: The Teal Center’s 33rd Anniversary Birthday Bash!
- 👉 7:30 am: The Arlington Triathlon
- 9:00 am: 5k – Kenmore Middle School
- 10:00 am: 18th Annual DC Metro VisionWalk
- 10:00 am: Middle Eastern Flatbread Pop-up in Arlington
- 3:00 pm: The Fourth Phase Of Water with Gerald Pollack
- 5:00 pm: We Stand Together – Concert
Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 7 to 9 mph. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
“The only way to discover the limits of the possible is to go beyond them into the impossible.”
– Arthur C. Clarke
When Hamid Habib Zada and Negin Khwalpak fled Afghanistan with their daughter Maram two years ago in hopes of escaping the Taliban, all they brought to America was a backpack…
Interested in Italian wine? Join the Arrowine team this Sunday, June 11 to learn and taste wines from Italy’s most prestigious regions.
When the pandemic hit, Arlington resident Matt White, like many others, could not get a haircut. He noticed his hair grew quickly and, rather than cut it, he decided to…
As your senator, I promised to bolster public education, make health care more affordable, pass climate change policies and make Virginia safer with common-sense gun safety measures.
