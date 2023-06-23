ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jun 23, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 4013 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Jun 23, 2023.

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Here are the events planned for Sunday:

⛈️ Saturday’s forecast

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. At night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.”

– William James

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋