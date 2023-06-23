ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jun 23, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 4013 times… so far.
📈 Top stories
The following are the most-read articles for today — Jun 23, 2023.
- An update in the ‘wide open’ Arlington County Board race could come this afternoon
- Morning Notes
- Morning Poll: Are you more or less optimistic about Arlington than one year ago?
- Local kabob shop donates meals to children fighting rare diseases
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- Young black bear spotted in Arlington (20232 views)
- JUST IN: Woman stabbed to death in Virginia Square apartment building (17537 views)
- JUST IN: Bear spotted in another N. Arlington neighborhood (15348 views)
- NOW: Police searching for pursuit suspect near Air Force Memorial (7962 views)
- DEVELOPING: Dehghani-Tafti ahead in early vote tally as results roll in (4915 views)
- Shove seriously injures innocent bystander near East Falls Church Metro (3964 views)
- New Japanese restaurant opening in Ballston, next to Uncle Julio’s (3773 views)
- An update in the ‘wide open’ Arlington County Board race could come this afternoon (2679 views)
- Light turnout so far for Democratic primary in Arlington (2630 views)
- Celtic House planning to expand with lower level whisky bar (1947 views)
- Local civic association says parks department ignoring their pickleball court objections (1747 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:00 am: It’s a Steal Art Show
- 10:00 am: Playdate at AUCP Playground
- 12:00 pm: First-time Moms Meet & Greet
- 12:30 pm: Healing through your Akashic Records
- 1:00 pm: Hawaiian Cultural Festival
- 1:30 pm: Women in College Self-Defense Seminar
- 7:00 pm: Linocut Printmaking: Block Carving and Printing Art Night at Art House 7
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 12:00 pm: It’s a Steal Art Show
- 1:00 pm: Art Exhibition – Black Experience: Community in Transition
- 👉 4:00 pm: “Zoya” Book Launch
⛈️ Saturday’s forecast
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. At night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.”
– William James
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
