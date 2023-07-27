ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 27, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 27, 2023.
9:30 am: Report: Arlington has tenth-highest rent in the U.S.
10:30 am: YMCA may ditch tennis courts in Virginia Square redevelopment project
11:30 am: County solicits feedback on 10-year plan to improve ART bus service
1:30 pm: ACFD on scene of small fire at Lost Dog Cafe in Westover
2:30 pm: Excessive Heat Warning issued ahead of scorching Friday
3:30 pm: Police investigating series of car thefts in N. Arlington
3:40 pm: Arlington under Severe Thunderstorm Watch tonight
3:55 pm: Arlington advises residents to avoid Four Mile Run after 'dumping incident'
4:45 pm: Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (June 2023)
5:55 pm: JUST IN: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Arlington
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 5:00 pm: Free Ballad Brewing Tasting at The Brew Shop
6:00 pm: 50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
- 7:30 pm: Free Summer Movie Series in June at Westpost
⛈️ Friday’s forecast
There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm, with mostly sunny, hot conditions and a high near 99. The heat index could reach 106, with a southwest wind of 5 to 8 mph. Precipitation chances are 40% during the day and increase to 50% on Friday night, with storms mainly before 9pm. The night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 76 and a southwest wind of 6 to 8 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Living is Easy with Eyes Closed.”
– John Lennon
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
A strong storm is approaching Arlington from the west, prompting a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Fueled by today’s heat and humidity, the storms are packing potentially damaging winds, torrential rain and…
A look at the most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington last month, June 2023.
People and pets should avoid much of Four Mile Run for the next 2-3 days as a precaution, Arlington County says.
Thursday’s heat will help to fuel strong storms tonight, forecasters say. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was just issued for Arlington, the District, and other surrounding areas. It’s in effect until…
