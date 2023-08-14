ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 14, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 14, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

⛈️ Tuesday’s forecast

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am today, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 88°F, accompanied by a 7 mph west wind. Tonight, the chance of precipitation decreases to 30%, with possible showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, followed by a slight chance of showers until 2am, partly cloudy skies, a low of 67°F, and a 6 mph northwest wind. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.”

– Robert Louis Stevenson

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.