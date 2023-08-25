More
Join Club

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 25, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 25, 2023.

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

  1. UPDATED: Power being restored after 10,000 in dark around Pentagon City and Crystal City (70778 views)
  2. Suspects armed with ‘AK-47’ rob man after rear-end crash (15864 views)
  3. Police: Man sleeping in car fends off carjacking attempt (6695 views)
  4. An acoustic fence is coming to Walter Reed pickleball courts — a couple of years ahead of schedule (6543 views)
  5. Plans for DCA pedestrian bridge take shape, as more public input sought (6223 views)
  6. Police respond to attempted kidnapping of Ronald McDonald (5418 views)
  7. A poster ribbing ARLnow commenters won a ribbon at the Arlington County Fair (5232 views)
  8. Police investigating burglary at Clarendon gun store (5002 views)
  9. Panera Bread looks to replace former Cosi in Ballston after three-year vacancy (3717 views)

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Here are the events planned for Sunday:

⛅️ Saturday’s forecast

There is a 20% chance of brief showers later in the afternoon with a high temperature near 89°F and a north wind at 8 mph. For Saturday night, expect partly cloudy skies with a low around 69°F and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, accompanied by a northeast wind at 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.”
– Lao Tzu

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋

Recent Stories

Fifty Arlingtonians become U.S. citizens in first in-person naturalization ceremony since 2019

With mini American flags in hand and camera phones at the ready, friends and family gathered at Arlington Central Library on Thursday to witness loved ones take the final step…

Read more →

Obituary: Vincenzo Farruggio (1951-2023)

In loving memory of Vincenzo Farruggio, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 72.

Read more →

The Nose That Knows: An Italian tasting

This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup…

Read more →

Arlington County offers free ‘life-saving’ courses to the public

Want to learn how to handle a life-threatening situation? The Arlington Community Response Team plans to offer free emergency response training sessions over the next several months for those who…

Read more →

Do you or a loved one suffer from addiction? Get a free 15 min consultation to see if we can help.

By: Do you or a loved one suffer from addiction? Get a free 15 min consult.

Is addiction tearing your family apart?

Are you struggling to cope with the pain and chaos it brings into your lives? At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we understand the heartache and challenges that come with having a loved one battling addiction. That’s why we’re here to guide you and your family towards a path of recovery and reconciliation.

Our dedicated team of compassionate therapists specializes in addiction therapy and family support. We provide a safe and nurturing environment where you can openly express your feelings, fears, and hopes. Through our evidence-based approaches, we address the emotional and psychological toll addiction takes on family members.

Together, we’ll help you:

Read More

Submit your own Announcement here.

Spaces Available for Fall 2023

By: St. Charles Early Childhood Education Center

St. Charles Early Childhood education center offers a play-based curriculum in a welcoming, Christ-centered environment. Our program focuses on screen free socio-emotional development and kindergarten readiness through hands-on and engaging activities. Our programs offer different schedules ranging from 7:30 am-5:30 pm for students, ages 2-5. We feature a full-day Jr. kindergarten class for older 4’s/5’s. Our facility includes a full-sized gymnasium, school chapel, and library. All of our students enjoy music and physical education weekly. Students ages 3 and up also attend Catechesis of the Good Shepherd classes.

Children have an opportunity to participate in enrichment classes such as soccer, basketball, ballet, and science.

Parents are fully welcomed into our building as we recognize parents as their child’s primary educator. Come experience the warmth and joy of St. Charles school!

Submit your own Announcement here.

Carbon neutral homes and offices: the only path to carbon…

Building Carbon Neutral Houses and Offices: The Only Path to a Carbon Neutral Arlington by 2050. A Panel Discussion of Experts, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6:30 PM,

Arlington Central Library, 1014 N. Quincy Street, Arlington VA 22201

Arlington County Board in

New Moms Groups forming 8/26!

Mamistad is back, baby! After a short break, we’ve got lots of new members to connect!

Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, we want to meet YOU! All those feelings you’re having are NORMAL

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list