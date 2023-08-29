ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 29, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 29, 2023.
- 9:45 am: Three nabbed during early midnight high school burglary | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: New Mezeh location ‘coming soon’ to Pentagon City mall | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Starting in 2024, Arlington County will tax your impervious surfaces | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: ACPD: Two seriously hurt in separate weekend attacks | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:00 pm: Sign up for ARLnow’s AI-written morning email | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Eight people have died in the Arlington jail in eight years. Five were homeless. | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:30 am: Queer Families Support Group
- 12:00 pm: Columbia Pike Lunch Club Series
- 👉 5:30 pm: Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
🌦️ Wednesday’s forecast
Showers are likely mainly before 8am, accompanied by patchy fog. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 85 and a northwest wind at 7-11 mph. Precipitation chance is 60%, with minimal new rainfall amounts. Wednesday night will begin partly cloudy before turning cloudy, with a low around 63 and a north wind of about 10 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.”
– Winston Churchill
🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Arlington County Board in