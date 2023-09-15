ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 15, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: Amid declines in non-fatal overdoses, local addiction treatment options for youth are taking hold | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Cleveland-based ‘loaded fries’ eatery launches delivery-only kitchen in Clarendon | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Carlin Springs Road clocks another crash near Kenmore Middle School | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:30 pm: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ike | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: ‘Coming soon’ sign out for new Chinese dim sum restaurant in Clarendon | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Large teen gatherings after Yorktown and W-L football game prompt police response | 🗣️ Comments
- NEW: At long last, Astro Beer Hall to open in Shirlington next Tuesday (9367 views)
- Morning Poll: How do you feel about duplexes? (7014 views)
- Covid cases on the rise in Arlington, but so far lower than last year (5720 views)
- Arlington art teacher and parent learns to ‘walk with cancer’ after a diagnosis upended her life (5684 views)
- Listing of the Day: 309 N. Fillmore Street (5453 views)
- ACPD: Theft suspect throws fake gun at officers in Courthouse (4852 views)
- Construction on apartments next to Ballston Harris Teeter set to wrap up this year (3606 views)
- Public review of four major redevelopment projects could start up this fall (3154 views)
- Nottingham ‘swing space’ proposal puts cart before horse, says county-wide PTA (3131 views)
- Crystal Drive was closed for several hours yesterday due to utility company accident (2757 views)
- County Board, community leaders recommend tweaks to strengthen draft Plan Langston Blvd plan (2689 views)
- 8:00 am: Rock-n-Recycle
- 8:00 am: Free Basketball Skills Training!
- 8:30 am: Aaliyah in Action x Xtend Barre Arlington Fundraiser
- 10:00 am: Painting the Rose from Life with Teresa Oaxaca Workshop at Art House 7
- 👉 10:00 am: Rosh Hashanah Services
- 10:00 am: Make Your Own Water Kefir
- 10:00 am: Encore Stage & Studio’s Fall 2023 Open House
- 2:00 pm: Sound Bath in the Tiffany Gallery at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington
- 3:00 pm: MAP Coaching Group Workshop
- 10:00 am: No Experience Required Artist Spotlight: Allie Tripp — Print a Local Postcard!
- 12:00 pm: Reason 2 Rock Music Festival
- 👉 12:00 pm: Old World Wine Tasting
The weather forecast predicts a sunny day with a high temperature near 82 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind blowing at 7 to 9 mph. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cool, with low temperatures around 58 degrees and a gentle west breeze. See more from Weather.gov.
