More
Join Club

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 13, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Oct 13, 2023.

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

  1. NOW: Police searching for suspect after slashing in Rosslyn (11660 views)
  2. New apartments, church and daycare to open next year in Ballston (7997 views)
  3. Video: Woman, 22, leads police on wild chase around Pentagon grounds (5679 views)
  4. Arlington police offering $20k for identity of person sending harassing emails to female ACFD personnel (5659 views)
  5. Padaek now open at Arlington Ridge Shopping Center (5354 views)
  6. Amazon delivery driver arrested for alleged assault in Penrose (5129 views)
  7. Early morning armed carjacking pushes Arlington past 2022 total (3945 views)
  8. Proposed senior living facility in Alcova Heights heads to County Board amid affordability, sustainability concerns (3892 views)
  9. Swiftie Soirée offers fans a night of Taylor Swift-themed festivities in Arlington (3547 views)
  10. County changes course on HOV and bus-only lane on Langston Blvd through Rosslyn (3441 views)
  11. Arlington startup raises nearly $1 million with help of local tech accelerator (3113 views)

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Here are the events planned for Sunday:

⛈️ Saturday’s forecast

Expect showers and possible thunderstorms after 5pm today, with patchy fog between 1-2pm and a high near 63. South winds will be between 6-9 mph, and there’s an 80% chance of precipitation with rainfall amounts up to half an inch. Tonight, there will be showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with a low around 50. East winds will shift to north and may gust up to 18 mph, with a 90% chance of precipitation and similar rainfall amounts as during the day. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Real courage is when you know you’re licked before you begin, but you begin anyway and see it through no matter what.”
– Harper Lee

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋

Recent Stories

NEW: Motorcycle crash near Ballston sends one to hospital

A motorcyclist suffered a significant injury this afternoon after a crash near Ballston that was caught on camera. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of N….

Read more →

Arlington teachers decry impending healthcare changes as a ‘catastrophe’

Over the course of an hour last night, Arlington Public Schools teachers excoriated the School Board and central administration for how they are handling what some call a healthcare catastrophe….

Read more →

Listing of the Day: 2554-A S. Arlington Mill Drive

Recent renos, near bikepath, Shirlington restuarants, nightlife, groceries

Read more →

Ball-Sellers House museum to get three bronze plaques memorializing people enslaved there

Bronze plaques dubbed “stumbling stones” will honor the lives of three people once enslaved in what is likely Arlington’s oldest house, the Ball-Sellers House. The three commemorative markers are the…

Read more →

Adult B’Mitzvah Class

By: Kol Ami Virginia

Interested in an adult Bar or Bat Mitzvah (or as we now call it, a B-Mitzvah)? This is an 8-month study group that will lead to a group B-Mitzvah in the spring. Join us on Oct. 15 for our organizing meeting and see if your B-Mitzvah time has come!

Submit your own Announcement here.

Shredding For Hunger Free Community Drive-In Shredding

Shredding For Hunger, Free Community Drive-In Shredding Event, Arlington Church of the Brethren, 300 N Montague St., Arlington, Saturday, October 14, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Please bring non-perishable food or monetary donations, requested but not required. With rising

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list