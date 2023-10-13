ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 13, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Oct 13, 2023.
- 9:30 am: There was an Arlington Powerball winner — of $50,000 | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Inner Ear Studios demolition falls behind schedule due to surprise structural issues | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Ball-Sellers House museum to get three bronze plaques memorializing people enslaved there | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Arlington teachers decry impending healthcare changes as a ‘catastrophe’ | 🗣️ Comments
- 5:05 pm: NEW: Motorcycle crash near Ballston sends one to hospital | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- NOW: Police searching for suspect after slashing in Rosslyn (11660 views)
- New apartments, church and daycare to open next year in Ballston (7997 views)
- Video: Woman, 22, leads police on wild chase around Pentagon grounds (5679 views)
- Arlington police offering $20k for identity of person sending harassing emails to female ACFD personnel (5659 views)
- Padaek now open at Arlington Ridge Shopping Center (5354 views)
- Amazon delivery driver arrested for alleged assault in Penrose (5129 views)
- Early morning armed carjacking pushes Arlington past 2022 total (3945 views)
- Proposed senior living facility in Alcova Heights heads to County Board amid affordability, sustainability concerns (3892 views)
- Swiftie Soirée offers fans a night of Taylor Swift-themed festivities in Arlington (3547 views)
- County changes course on HOV and bus-only lane on Langston Blvd through Rosslyn (3441 views)
- Arlington startup raises nearly $1 million with help of local tech accelerator (3113 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 8:00 am: NOVA Treasure Hunt
- 8:30 am: Strength Training For Runners
- 9:00 am: Medical Training Self-Defense Workshop
- 👉 9:00 am: Arlington Metaphysical Chapel Presents METAPHEST, October 14-15, 2023
- 9:00 am: Pumpkin & Coffee Fundraiser Sale
- 9:30 am: Free Community Shredding Event
- 10:00 am: Shredding For Hunger | Free Community Drive-In Shredding Event
- 10:00 am: Yoga in the Galleries
- 10:00 am: TSS Open House
- 10:00 am: Spoke ‘n Word: W&OD Trail Takeover
- 👉 10:00 am: Shredding For Hunger Free Community Drive-In Shredding
- 12:00 pm: Community Outreach Day!
- 👉 1:00 pm: Rosslyn Fall Fest
- 3:00 pm: Jazz@Central
- 6:45 pm: 2023 NAACP Arlington Branch Freedom Fund Banquet
- 👉 7:30 pm: Tango Sinfónico
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 8:30 am: Kinhaven 5k & Fun Fest
- 9:00 am: Magshimey Herut Israel at 75 Seminar
- 10:00 am: Adult Learn to Ride Bike Class
- 3:30 pm: Stress Cleanse: Move Towards Your Inner Peace
- 3:30 pm: Stress Cleanse: Move Towards Your Inner Peace
⛈️ Saturday’s forecast
Expect showers and possible thunderstorms after 5pm today, with patchy fog between 1-2pm and a high near 63. South winds will be between 6-9 mph, and there’s an 80% chance of precipitation with rainfall amounts up to half an inch. Tonight, there will be showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with a low around 50. East winds will shift to north and may gust up to 18 mph, with a 90% chance of precipitation and similar rainfall amounts as during the day. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Real courage is when you know you’re licked before you begin, but you begin anyway and see it through no matter what.”
– Harper Lee
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
Recent Stories
A motorcyclist suffered a significant injury this afternoon after a crash near Ballston that was caught on camera. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of N….
Over the course of an hour last night, Arlington Public Schools teachers excoriated the School Board and central administration for how they are handling what some call a healthcare catastrophe….
Recent renos, near bikepath, Shirlington restuarants, nightlife, groceries
Bronze plaques dubbed “stumbling stones” will honor the lives of three people once enslaved in what is likely Arlington’s oldest house, the Ball-Sellers House. The three commemorative markers are the…
Kol Ami explores the Creation story and the new science of Restoration Ecology this Saturday morning at Shabbat services, as part of a Science Meets Judaism series. Join us at 10 am for services, 11 am for the discussion and learning. A potluck lunch follows at noon. Please contact us at [email protected] for the address or Zoom link.
Shredding For Hunger Free Community Drive-In Shredding
Shredding For Hunger, Free Community Drive-In Shredding Event, Arlington Church of the Brethren, 300 N Montague St., Arlington, Saturday, October 14, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Please bring non-perishable food or monetary donations, requested but not required. With rising
Antique Silver and Brass Restoration Service: Mondays 10-4
4101 Chain Bridge Road, Suite 104, Fairfax, Virginia
Open every Monday 10:00am – 4:00pm
(703)691-4190
Polishing • Plating • Repair