ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 31, 2023

- 9:30 am: Morning Poll: How are you celebrating Halloween tonight? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Arlington authorities warn of ‘currently circulating’ phone scam | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Arlington man charged after alleged gunfire following delivery dispute | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: New seafood restaurant Ocean Shack plans to open next month | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:30 pm: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meatloaf | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: The Italian Store in Westover discontinues meal deal for Swanson students after alleged egging of customers, employees | 🗣️ Comments
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:00 am: Storytime on the Plaza: UL Team Favorites
- 11:30 am: Documentary Screening and Discussion: Invisible Warriors: African American Women
- 5:00 pm: Dia de los Muertos Celebration
- 6:00 pm: Outdoor Yoga with Mind the Mat: Last one of the Fall 2023 Season
- 7:00 pm: Choral Evensong for All Saints and All Souls
Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 50 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind blowing at 16 to 18 mph, gusting up to 29 mph. For Wednesday night, the sky will be clear with a low temperature around 33 degrees, and a northwest wind at 7 to 11 mph, gusting to 18 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
“Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.”
– Henry David Thoreau
