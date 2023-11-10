ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 10, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: ‘Plan Langston Blvd’ nears finish line, though some resident concerns linger | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:30 pm: ARLnow parent Local News Now partners with Montgomery County news site The MoCoShow | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 👉 8:30 am: Two Day Reiki Class Retreat 11-11, 11-12
- 9:00 am: Christmas Bazaar
- 9:00 am: Church Yard Sale
- 11:00 am: Encore Stage & Studio’s Production of Mystery at Shady Acres
- 11:00 am: Shape Up: Barbershop Talk
- 👉 12:00 pm: Cherrydale Holiday Art Market
- 1:00 pm: Annual Fall Show
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 10:30 am: JLNV Coffee Hour Information Session
- 11:00 am: Arlington GameFest 2023
- 3:00 pm: Encore Stage & Studio’s Production of Mystery at Shady Acres
🌥️ Saturday’s forecast
Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high of 64°F and a low of 45°F, accompanied by a 10% chance of precipitation later in the evening. Winds picking up from the west at 10-15 mph and humidity levels around 62% will contribute to the cool but comfortable conditions throughout the day. Be sure to grab a light jacket before heading out, as temperatures are expected to drop as the sun sets. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Happiness resides not in possessions, and not in gold, the feeling of happiness dwells in the soul.”
– Democritus
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
