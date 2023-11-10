ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 10, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Nov 10, 2023.

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Here are the events planned for Sunday:

🌥️ Saturday’s forecast

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high of 64°F and a low of 45°F, accompanied by a 10% chance of precipitation later in the evening. Winds picking up from the west at 10-15 mph and humidity levels around 62% will contribute to the cool but comfortable conditions throughout the day. Be sure to grab a light jacket before heading out, as temperatures are expected to drop as the sun sets. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Happiness resides not in possessions, and not in gold, the feeling of happiness dwells in the soul.”

– Democritus

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋