ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 11, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 11, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Morning Poll: Keep inflatable decorations running 24/7? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: NOW: Large response to house fire near Arlington border in McLean | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Police investigating ‘suspicious’ incident at local middle school | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Van Leeuwen ice cream shop and Tatte café among six new businesses looking to open in Crystal City | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:45 pm: Police investigating armed robbery, shots fired incidents | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:45 pm: From homelessness to public office: Delegate-elect Adele McClure reflects on past after parents reunite | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 6:00 am: Onelife Crystal Park Open House
- 3:00 pm: 2024 Health Care Coverage: Open Enrollment Support
- 6:30 pm: Meditation and Mindfulness in the Tiffany Gallery
- 7:30 pm: Songs of Welcome to Warm Your Hands & Heart
☀️ Tuesday’s forecast
Expect sunshine and a high of 45 degrees with calm winds shifting to the south at 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 32 degrees, as a south wind at 6 to 8 mph transitions to a west wind after midnight. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.”
– Theodore Roosevelt
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
