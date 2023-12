ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 29, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

๐Ÿ•— News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 29, 2023.

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

๐Ÿ“ Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Saturday and Sunday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

No events today. Have one to promote? Submit it to the calendar.

โ˜€๏ธ Saturday’s forecast

The weather will be mostly sunny, featuring a high temperature of around 47 degrees and west winds of 6 to 10 mph. During Saturday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low temperature of approximately 33 degrees, accompanied by west winds of 6 to 9 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

๐Ÿ’ก Quote of the Day

“It is better to be feared than loved, if you cannot be both.”

– Niccolo Machiavelli

๐ŸŒ Tonight’s sunset

We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. ๐Ÿ‘‹