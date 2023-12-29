ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 29, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 29, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Top 20 Arlington stories of 2023: #1-5 | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:00 am: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Noodle | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:55 pm: Crash in front of Clarendon cannabis dispensary damages police cruiser | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- UPDATED: Multi-vehicle crash blocks WB I-66 (17173 views)
- County to pay $1M for Gravelly Point upgrades as part of planned DCA pedestrian bridge (6565 views)
- Police investigating Christmas Eve robbery on the Pike, armed dine and dash in Courthouse area (6210 views)
- San Antonio Bar & Grill to close in Crystal City after 30 years (4877 views)
- Top 20 Arlington stories of 2023: #16-20 (3425 views)
- Just Reduced Properties in Arlington (3138 views)
- Redevelopment plans filed for two hotels in Green Valley to be replaced with apartments (2740 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday and Sunday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- No events today. Have one to promote? Submit it to the calendar.
☀️ Saturday’s forecast
The weather will be mostly sunny, featuring a high temperature of around 47 degrees and west winds of 6 to 10 mph. During Saturday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low temperature of approximately 33 degrees, accompanied by west winds of 6 to 9 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“It is better to be feared than loved, if you cannot be both.”
– Niccolo Machiavelli
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
Recent Stories
A two-vehicle crash in Clarendon damaged an Arlington County police cruiser this afternoon.
Wine down before the new year with these weekend tastings!
Still searching for a furry companion? Meet Noodle, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! Noodle is a male black cat currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington…
A wild police chase involving a stolen ambulance. A large explosion heard throughout Arlington. These two stories made it into the top five most-read articles of 2023, listed below, which…
As the clock strikes midnight and we usher in a brand new year, it’s time to make resolutions that truly transform your life. Say goodbye to fitness challenges and hello to a healthier, stronger version of yourself! This New Year, seize the opportunity to kickstart your fitness journey with our exclusive In-Home Personal Training offer.
Imagine achieving your fitness goals without stepping foot outside your door. Our certified personal trainers bring the gym experience to you, providing tailored workouts that fit your schedule and preferences. To celebrate the beginning of 2024, we’re thrilled to offer you a complimentary In-Home Personal Training Session. Yes, you read that right – a free session to experience the power of personalized fitness in the comfort of your own home.
Why wait in crowded gyms or battle the winter weather when you can achieve your resolutions in the privacy of your living space? Our expert trainers are committed to guiding you through effective workouts, offering nutrition advice, and providing the motivation you need to succeed.
What’s Included:
Help us make it a very HAPPY new year for our local nonprofits! The 4th annual Nonprofit Holiday Wish Catalog features the year-end needs of 30+ local nonprofits in one easy to browse – and easy to donate – online portal.
Thanks to the generosity of our community, 13 of the nonprofit wishes have already been fully funded! With over 20 remaining, from arts organizations to human services, education to healthcare… there are still so many opportunities to find and support organizations and wishes that move you, until the Catalog closes December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of. The Giving Season is financially critical for so many nonprofits, and the Wish Catalog is just one way that we, as a community, can help ease a little bit of that stress for the nonprofits in the Wish Catalog.
New Year, New Baby?
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
NOTE: Mamistad Groups meet IN PERSON-only the introductory Zoom
Walking Tour: Spies and US Imperialism
Everyone is invited to attend the free Spies and US Imperialism Walking Tour, starting at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Gateway Park in Rosslyn. The Tour will explore sites connected to how imperialism and spycraft have shaped