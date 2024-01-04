ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 4, 2024

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jan 4, 2024.
- 9:45 am: Video: ACPD cruiser rear-ended and then pushed in Courthouse | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:00 am: Petco to close store near Ballston, slated to become urgent care clinic | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:55 am: Rice Crook in Ballston Quarter Market has closed, but several new eateries are moving in | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:45 pm: David Priddy won’t seek re-election, as new School Board candidate emerges | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:30 pm: Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (December 2023) | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 5:00 pm: Opening Reception for Above & Beyond Art Show
- 7:00 pm: Comedian Sarah Tiana
☀️ Friday’s forecast
Expect sunshine and a high of 42 degrees, with northwest winds at 6 mph shifting to southwest by the afternoon. For Friday night, anticipate increasing cloudiness and a low of 29 degrees accompanied by a south wind at 3 to 5 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better.”
– Samuel Beckett
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
Integrative Performance, a modern fitness center specializing in training, nutrition and testing, has opened a brand new, state of the art facility in Ballston! With a 5 Star Google and…
Arlington’s office vacancy rate remains high but may be stabilizing after an initial, sharp increase due to Covid remote work policies. As of the fourth quarter of 2023, the countywide…
This weekend’s coastal storm is expected to fall as mostly rain in Arlington, but the county is preparing just in case. If you were among the 76% of ARLnow readers…
After a four-year hiatus, BikeArlington is reviving its 18-mile bicycle tour showcasing Arlington’s most “notorious” historical sites this Sunday.
