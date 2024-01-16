ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 16, 2024

More
Expect sunshine and a high near 29 degrees during the day, accompanied by a west wind blowing at 7 to 11 mph and gusts reaching up to 20 mph. As the night progresses, clouds will increase and the temperature will drop to around 19 degrees, with a southwest wind blowing at a gentle 5 to 7 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

JUST IN: Arlington schools to open after two-hour delay Wednesday

After a snow day today, Arlington students will be going back to school on Wednesday — but on a two-hour delay. Arlington Public Schools made the following announcement at 6…

New ice cream shop could move into Lyon Village Shopping Center this spring

A Cold Stone Creamery location is moving into a vacant standalone building the Lyon Village Shopping Center. 

Two dozen Arlington eateries join D.C. area’s winter Restaurant Week

Two dozen Arlington eateries are taking part in the semi-annual Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week that started yesterday.

Ask Eli: Interest rate forecasts and new loan limits

It’s a new year and Ask Eli discusses what interest rates and loan limits may look like in 2024.

Trinity Preschool Open House – January 20th

By: Trinity Preschool

Trinity Preschool is hosting an Open House on Saturday, January 20th from 10:00 am until noon. No RSVP required… just swing by and see what makes Trinity so special.

We offer: daily music class with a dedicated teacher, small class size, monthly enrichment and beautiful indoor and outdoor space.

If you are not able to make that date, check our website to schedule a tour.

Submit your own Announcement here.

The panel discussion focuses on the College Board’s AP African-American

Studies curriculum course, its significance to American history, and its

relevance for today. Panelists include members of the AP African-

American Studies Development Committee and current students.

Become a Light Worker! Learn Reiki 1 & 2

❤️ Become an energy healer!

❤️ Learn to protect your energy!

❤️ Heal yourself, friends, family, co-workers!

❤️ Overcome anxiety, depression and pain!

