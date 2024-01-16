ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 16, 2024

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jan 16, 2024.
- 9:30 am: Arlington businesses for sale: bubble tea spot, high-grossing bar, and a school | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: NWS: Expect slick roads tonight as temperatures drop and winds pick up | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Arlington County loses pretrial appeal in Missing Middle suit | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Two dozen Arlington eateries join D.C. area’s winter Restaurant Week | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: New ice cream shop could move into Lyon Village Shopping Center this spring | 🗣️ Comments
- 6:15 pm: JUST IN: Arlington schools to open after two-hour delay Wednesday | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 6:00 pm: Beginner Fencing Classes
☀️ Wednesday’s forecast
Expect sunshine and a high near 29 degrees during the day, accompanied by a west wind blowing at 7 to 11 mph and gusts reaching up to 20 mph. As the night progresses, clouds will increase and the temperature will drop to around 19 degrees, with a southwest wind blowing at a gentle 5 to 7 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“The only thing you get to take with you when you’re gone is what you leave behind.”
– John Allston
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
After a snow day today, Arlington students will be going back to school on Wednesday — but on a two-hour delay.
A Cold Stone Creamery location is moving into a vacant standalone building the Lyon Village Shopping Center.
Two dozen Arlington eateries are taking part in the semi-annual Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week that started yesterday.
It's a new year and Ask Eli discusses what interest rates and loan limits may look like in 2024.
