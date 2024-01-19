Photos: Wintry scenes around Arlington after second snowstorm this week

A significant snowfall blanketed Arlington today, transforming the county into a picturesque winter scene.
Residents across the area experienced a mix of disruptions and delightful winter activities as the snow, which began in the early morning, continued steadily throughout the day on Friday.
While VDOT and Arlington County crews were busy treating the roads, children and families ventured to parks and hills, reveling in sledding and play following the closure of Arlington Public Schools.
Today’s snowfall is the second significant snowstorm of the week after none for two years.
Earlier today, Arlington County announced it had begun phase two of its snow removal efforts, focusing on treating and plowing arterial roads. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. tonight (Friday).
This morning, meanwhile, Arlington County announced the cancellation of trash and recycling collection today due to the inclement weather and challenging road conditions. Trash and recycling, but not organics, will be collected tomorrow instead.
“The County’s contractor will have additional trucks and crews tomorrow, Jan. 20, to service customers who are on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday routes,” per the county website.
❄️⚠️🌨️ Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Arlington until 7 p.m., Jan. 19.
🏢County Gov't: Open
🚌@ART_Alert: Severe service level
📚 @ArlingtonVALib: Glencarlyn closed
Visit Closings, Delays & Cancellations page for updates to programs/facilities: https://t.co/Te2k8sLlzg pic.twitter.com/RmQa8ugw9H
— Arlington County (@ArlingtonVA) January 19, 2024
🌨️ @ArlingtonDES: Phase 2 of Snow Removal: Primary Routes https://t.co/TKrxMok8LP
Track the County's snow plows using the Snow & Ice Response Map: https://t.co/aG316jiuFT pic.twitter.com/A1Iq2w8uap
— Arlington County (@ArlingtonVA) January 19, 2024
