GW Parkway closed, bus schedules curtailed as snow continues to fall

Today’s snowfall — the second significant snowstorm of the week after none for two years — is overperforming.

More than two inches have fallen so far and another 1-2 inches is expected through this afternoon, according to the Capital Weather Gang. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect.

8:47 am: Light snow falling now seems likely to persist into afternoon. Some bands moderate/briefly heavy. 1-2" can fall before it winds down: https://t.co/fqTPCFWPIS So far..

2.3 inches at National (6.4 this week)

3.1 inches at Dulles (7.5 this week) pic.twitter.com/ZGjmA15RKh — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) January 19, 2024

VDOT and Arlington County crews are out treating local roads. Owing in some combination to the snow crews and the salt already on the roads, major and arterial roadways in Arlington appear to be in relatively good shape on traffic cameras.

“Crews started mobilizing early this morning as areas of snow returned across Northern Virginia,” VDOT said. “Please give them plenty of space on the roads as they work to keep them clear. As always, residents are asked to monitor forecasts, limit nonessential travel, and be aware of the potential for icy spots as freezing temperatures are forecast today into the weekend.”

County crews are now in Phase 2 of storm operations. Know what that means in terms of priority roadways and when or if plowing begins. #ArlWX https://t.co/4wMpLIjBHT pic.twitter.com/TudzEm3B8W — Arlington Department of Environmental Services (@ArlingtonDES) January 19, 2024

The under-construction portion of the GW Parkway, meanwhile, was temporarily closed earlier today — as it was earlier this week — in anticipation of the snow.

“The George Washington Memorial Parkway, from I-495 to Spout Run, is closed due to the forecasted severe winter weather in the area,” the National Park Service said. “This closure is necessary to ensure the proper treatment of the roadway and to restore the parkway to safe travel conditions. Crews will work diligently to treat the roadway for safe passage of motorists.”

“Motorists should anticipate delays in reopening the north parkway as crews are required to use smaller equipment than usual to accommodate the lane widths and configurations,” NPS added. “Please plan to use alternate routes. A follow-up alert will be distributed once the parkway has reopened.”

As previously reported, Arlington Public Schools is closed today, while the federal government is opening on a two-hour delay. Arlington County government, however, opened on time.

Arlington County Government is open on-time for in-person services on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024; Judicial court proceedings will begin at 10 a.m. Visit the County website for further details. pic.twitter.com/m2uqelSHXL — Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) January 19, 2024

Metro and ART bus schedules have been curtailed as a result of the snow.

“Arlington Transit will be shifting to severe service level, only routes 41, 45, 51, 55, 77, 87, 87A and 87P run during this service level,” ART noted just before 9 a.m.

Metro is on a “moderate” snow plan.

“Under the Moderate plan, service will be suspended on some routes and buses detour around roads prone to hazardous conditions, including many neighborhood streets,” WMATA said in a press release. “Customers are advised to travel only if necessary, as snow and ice may create dangerous conditions, causing delays and increased wait times. If snow is blocking the curb, customers are advised to wait on the sidewalk instead of the street until the bus arrives.”

Deicing and snow removal operations are underway at National Airport, but runways are open and flights continuing to arrive and depart.