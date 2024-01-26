ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 26, 2024

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jan 26, 2024.
- 9:30 am: Police: SUV driver pulled gun on woman in Rosslyn, then tried to run her over | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Warby Parker store to open in Pentagon City mall | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Halal barbecue shop in Ballston blends Maryland and Pakistani flavors into a Chesapeake ‘Bay-B-Q’ style | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:45 pm: Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (December 2023) | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Why community radio station WERA 96.7 has had lo-fi beats on loop for nearly two months | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- BREAKING: Police charge fmr. W-L girls basketball coach with sex crimes involving players (21271 views)
- Liquor store robbery leads to chase and arrests on I-395 (19796 views)
- Falls Church has twice as many restaurants as Arlington on new Washingtonian ‘100 Very Best’ list (15142 views)
- Mister Days appears to be returning to Clarendon (13091 views)
- An ‘old-school American butcher’ serving locally sourced meat is coming to Falls Church this month (12952 views)
- BREAKING: Former swim club board president pleads guilty to sexually exploiting children (12860 views)
- Astro Beer Hall to revamp basement following successful Shirlington launch and ‘overwhelming’ community support (8649 views)
- Video: Driver slams into building on Columbia Pike (7495 views)
- Jos A. Bank is second retail store to close in Clarendon in two months (5029 views)
- BREAKING: Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey to retire at the end of year (4455 views)
- Long Bridge Park aquatics center pool to close early until summer for needed repairs (4090 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:30 am: Explore Walking Meditation: Slow Down and Set Your Own Pace
- 11:00 am: Explore Walking Meditation: Slow Down and Set Your Own Pace
- 👉 1:00 pm: Walking Tour: Spies and US Imperialism
- 1:30 pm: Art House 7 Workshop: Beginner Japanese Woodblock Printmaking (Mokuhanga)
- 5:30 pm: Alamo Drafthouse Interactive Circus Event
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 1:00 pm: Tai Chi at Water Park
- 3:00 pm: New World Recorders/ Beginning, Middle, End
🌧️ Saturday’s forecast
Rain is expected mostly after 5pm alongside increasing clouds and a high temperature near 56 degrees, with a northwest wind of 5 to 8 mph and a 30% chance of precipitation. On Saturday night, rain will be more prevalent after 8pm, with a low temperature around 44 degrees, and an east wind of 5 to 10 mph. There is a 100% chance of precipitation and new rainfall amounts may range between half to three quarters of an inch. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“In the end, we only regret the chances we didn’t take.”
– Lewis Carroll
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
Recent Stories
Arlington’s local radio station has been playing the same music on repeat since December. The continuous lo-fi beats, noted by listeners more than a month ago, are a result of…
A look at the smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington last month, December 2023.
Arlington’s first halal barbecue restaurant is up and running in Ballston. Hal & Al’s BBQ in Quarter Market, the food hall in Ballston Quarter, opened in December. It is best…
A Warby Parker store appears to be coming to Pentagon City Mall.
Darlings, you’re GORGEOUS, and local DC drag queen Tara Hoot wants to tell you that in person! Help her kickoff Atlas Intersections Festival 2024 at 8pm on February 3rd at Altas Performing Arts Center! A Hoot in the Holler will be a night of stories, songs, and radical emotional availability in her typical inspiration style! It’s an event meant to lift your spirits as you follow her story to “stardom”–from small-town kid to mid-city drag “sensation!” We can’t wait to see you!
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently
NICU Q&A Virtual Session
Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of