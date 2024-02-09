ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 9, 2024

More
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

The following articles were published earlier today — Feb 9, 2024.

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

  1. Report: Arlington’s first guaranteed income pilot boosted quality of life for poorest residents (15607 views)
  2. JUST IN: Rebellion on the Pike to close (10442 views)
  3. Andy’s Pizza set to replace former Virginia Square deli (8829 views)
  4. Arlington-born juicery South Block looks to add 35 locations after getting acquired by a private equity firm (8702 views)
  5. An uptick in paid holidays for 12-month APS employees rankles School Board watchdog and some teachers (8664 views)
  6. Harsher summers and young workers leaving could test Arlington in coming decades, panelists say (7792 views)
  7. Morning Poll: Which of these new restaurants are you most looking forward to? (6109 views)
  8. Brothers behind El Ray and Café Colline to open French bistro-inspired bar and restaurant in Crystal City (3768 views)
  9. Rosslyn’s newest residential tower nears completion while adjacent hotel slated for late 2025 debut (3750 views)
  10. ‘DC Tattoo Expo’ returns to Arlington next weekend (3387 views)

Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Here are the events planned for Sunday:

Expect scattered showers primarily between 10am and 2pm, with a cloudy sky and a high of around 64°F. There will be a southwest wind blowing at 5 to 10 mph. In the evening, anticipate isolated showers before 10pm and possibly some more rain after 1am, alongside a low of about 47°F and southwest wind at 7 mph. Both daytime and nighttime have a 30% chance of precipitation. See more from Weather.gov.

“Mohammed preached love and the brotherhood of man.”
– Anwar Sadat

We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋

The Nose That Knows: It’s time for Champagne

This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup…

Read more →

County leaders says Columbia Pike’s future looks ‘bright’ as construction nears completion

As the Columbia Pike multimodal Street Improvements project advances into its last phase of construction, county leaders say they are seeing early signs of a promising future.

Read more →

BREAKING: Police announce arrest after rape investigation in Crystal City

A 40-year-old Arlington man has been charged with raping a woman in Crystal City early Thursday morning. Police say the man started talking to a woman who was walking in…

Read more →

ACPD: Women pushing child in stroller robbed store and threatened clerk in Ballston

Two women from D.C. are facing charges after police say they robbed a store in Ballston while pushing a child in a baby stroller. The alleged crime happened around 11…

Read more →

Summer Camps at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington!

By: Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington

MoCA Arlington is thrilled to announce our 2024 Summer Camp Season! Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington offers a wonderful and wide range of creative summer camps for your creative students! Camps are offered for kids starting at age 5 and up to teens ages 18. Campers will go on an artistic journey and explore the visual arts through exciting projects in 2D and 3D media while learning about new and different artistic techniques and contemporary artists working in the world today!

SUMMER 2024: JUNE 17 – AUGUST 16
Programs are offered for ages 5-7, 8-10, 11-14, and 14-18.
Full & half day camp options available for ages 5-10, teen and pre-teen camps run from 11-3pm. MoCA provides complimentary Before & After Care for camps onsite at MoCA. Before Care begins at 9am for students enrolled in morning camps. After Care ends at 5pm for students enrolled in afternoon camps.
Supervised lunch break is available for students enrolled in both morning and afternoon camps. Students participating in MoCA’s supervised lunch must bring their own nut-free bagged lunch. We will have lunch outside when weather permits.

Trinity Preschool Open House – February 10th

By: Trinity Preschool

Trinity Preschool is hosting an Open House on Saturday, February 10th from 10:00 am until noon. No RSVP required… just swing by and see what makes Trinity so special.

We offer: daily music class with a dedicated teacher, small class size, monthly enrichment and beautiful indoor and outdoor space.

If you are not able to make that date, check our website to schedule a tour.

Trinity Presbyterian Preschool

Super Bowl LVIII Watch Party – The Renegade

No ticket required, just dress down in your favorite team’s gear and come watch the super bowl with sound. We will be opening our doors at 3 PM for the event, so get here early, table space is limited!

50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating – Feb…

💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at our Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆

🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks

