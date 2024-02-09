ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 9, 2024

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
The following articles were published earlier today — Feb 9, 2024.
Three candidates join the Arlington School Board race
Starting tonight, National Landing is going all out for Valentine's Day
Electronics and hazardous household item recycling event to return next month
ACPD: Women pushing child in stroller robbed store and threatened clerk in Ballston
BREAKING: Police announce arrest after rape investigation in Crystal City
County leaders says Columbia Pike's future looks 'bright' as construction nears completion
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- Report: Arlington’s first guaranteed income pilot boosted quality of life for poorest residents (15607 views)
- JUST IN: Rebellion on the Pike to close (10442 views)
- Andy’s Pizza set to replace former Virginia Square deli (8829 views)
- Arlington-born juicery South Block looks to add 35 locations after getting acquired by a private equity firm (8702 views)
- An uptick in paid holidays for 12-month APS employees rankles School Board watchdog and some teachers (8664 views)
- Harsher summers and young workers leaving could test Arlington in coming decades, panelists say (7792 views)
- Morning Poll: Which of these new restaurants are you most looking forward to? (6109 views)
- Brothers behind El Ray and Café Colline to open French bistro-inspired bar and restaurant in Crystal City (3768 views)
- Rosslyn’s newest residential tower nears completion while adjacent hotel slated for late 2025 debut (3750 views)
- ‘DC Tattoo Expo’ returns to Arlington next weekend (3387 views)
Saturday in Arlington:
- 12:01 am: Barcroft Elementary School Online Auction
- 10:00 am: Arlington Central Library Makerspace Open House
- 10:00 am: Open House – February 10th
- 11:30 am: Miss Evita’s Family Drag Lunch
- 1:00 pm: Won’t You Be My Owlentine?
- 👉 7:30 pm: National Chamber Ensemble – Passion Of The Tango
- 10:30 pm: Grand Opening – Open House
Sunday:
- 12:01 am: Barcroft Elementary School Online Auction
- 👉 8:00 am: St. Ann Giant Used Book Sale !
- 👉 3:00 pm: Super Bowl LVIII Watch Party – The Renegade
- 6:00 pm: Big Game Watch Party at Punch Bowl Social
- 7:00 pm: Black Codebreakers at Arlington Hall in WWII
Expect scattered showers primarily between 10am and 2pm, with a cloudy sky and a high of around 64°F. There will be a southwest wind blowing at 5 to 10 mph. In the evening, anticipate isolated showers before 10pm and possibly some more rain after 1am, alongside a low of about 47°F and southwest wind at 7 mph. Both daytime and nighttime have a 30% chance of precipitation. See more from Weather.gov.
Super Bowl LVIII Watch Party – The Renegade
