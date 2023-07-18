ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 18, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 18, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Vehicle flips in morning crash near Ballston | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Amazon Fresh store in Crystal City closes temporarily | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:00 am: Pair of military flyovers planned Wednesday | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Z-Burger opens along Crystal City’s restaurant row | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Clarendon barbecue spot Smokecraft gets to keep its live entertainment permit | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Spanish immersion preschool and daycare could take over Staples near Ballston | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:15 pm: JUST IN: Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Metro station | 🗣️ Comments
- 5:00 pm: The Pinemoor in Clarendon is closing today | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 8:00 am: Fit @ Met
- 2:00 pm: Story Circle with the Arlington Spellbinders
- 7:00 pm: Lessons from Wakanda: Seeing Opportunity in Climate Adaptation and Resilience
⛈️ Wednesday’s forecast
Expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms primarily after 3pm, with partly sunny skies, a high of around 88, and a mild, variable wind turning northeast in the afternoon. As evening falls, the rain and thunderstorm chances persist, mainly before 3am, under mostly cloudy conditions, moderate temperatures around 71, and a light southeast wind. The overall precipitation probability for the day stands at 40%. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Every moment is a fresh beginning.”
– T.S. Eliot
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
The Pinemoor has reached the end of the dusty trail. The vaguely Western-themed restaurant and bar in Clarendon, which replaced the former Clarendon Grill, is closing today, owner Reese Gardner…
A 29-year-old D.C. man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman inside the Courthouse Metro station last night. Police responded to the Metro station shortly after 10:45 p.m. Monday…
The proposed childcare facility near Ballston has stoked neighborhood concerns about noise and traffic.
