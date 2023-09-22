ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 22, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 22, 2023.
- 9:55 am: Tropical storm to bring heavy rain and wind to Arlington this weekend | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:55 am: Glebe Road ditch eroded by major water main break set for repairs | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:00 pm: Amid shutdown fears, Rep. Don Beyer shares emotional letters from Virginians affected by 2018 shutdown | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:00 pm: ACPD: Teen arrested after fleeing traffic stop for reckless driving | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:00 pm: Local nonprofit set to expand neurodivergent job training program with federal grant | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- Tow truck driver cited, car owner arrested after Ballston incident (17257 views)
- Missing teen found by tow driver who previously talked man down from ledge (13873 views)
- NEW: Prestigious national honor for local middle school (6695 views)
- A national software company acquired this homegrown Arlington business (6426 views)
- Heads up: There’s a flaming pile of trash in the middle of Wilson Blvd (6035 views)
- Silver Diner redevelopment teed up for Arlington County Board review this Saturday (5874 views)
- Corvette carjacked by armed suspects near Lyon Village (5870 views)
- Arlington man arrested in connection to Lyon Village hit and run (5816 views)
- Arlington man seriously hurt in fatal Beltway crash (5593 views)
- Clarendon Ballroom to hold street festival this weekend (4608 views)
- County poised to require drivers to come to a full stop for pedestrians in crosswalks (4347 views)
- NEW: Judgment in Missing Middle lawsuit likely one month away (4291 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 12:00 am: Nighthawk’s Oktoberfest!
- 9:00 am: Annual Stream Cleanup and Trash Tally
- 11:00 am: Arlington Visual Art Studio Tour
- 11:00 am: Past Life Regression Workshop
- 👉 12:00 pm: First Baby? Find Your New Mom Tribe!
- 8:00 pm: Into the Woods
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 1:00 am: NAACP Arlington Branch – Award Nomination Deadline
- 11:00 am: Arlington Visual Art Studio Tour (Day 2)
- 2:00 pm: Into the Woods
- 2:00 pm: Vibe Shift
- 3:00 pm: Fall Concert in Arlington, Sept. 24, 3:00 pm
- 5:00 pm: Women’s Circle – Appreciating The Harvest
- 👉 6:00 pm: Sicilian Wine Dinner
- 11:00 pm: Arlington Visual Art Studio Tour
🎙️ This week’s podcast
ARLnow’s reporting crew talked about some of the week’s stories and discussed why we make certain decisions. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Amazon, Spotify, iHeart, Audacy or TuneIn.
⛈️ Saturday’s forecast
Expect rain and possible thunderstorms after 3pm today, with a high near 63°F and strong winds from the northeast at 22-28 mph, gusting up to 48 mph. Precipitation is guaranteed, with 0.75-1 inch of rainfall. Tonight, anticipate more rain and potential thunderstorms with a low of 61°F. The breezy conditions continue, with winds at 16-25 mph and gusts up to 39 mph. There’s a 90% chance of precipitation and an additional 0.75-1 inch of rainfall. See more from Weather.gov.
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
Recent Stories
A local nonprofit specializing in job placement for disabled individuals is drawing on federal funding to expand its services.
This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup…
An Arlington teen of the same name as an 18-year-old convicted in a recent high-profile case has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from police.
Amid fears of a government shutdown, Rep. Don Beyer (D) is urging colleagues to remember the federal workers who would lose their paychecks if no spending plan is passed. Yesterday,…
