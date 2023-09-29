ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 29, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: Morning Poll: Big snowstorm on tap this winter? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Metro 29 Diner reopening after sewer line repairs | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Once-soaring vehicle tax delinquencies in Arlington are coming down | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:45 pm: UPDATED: Metro train derails near National Airport | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:00 pm: Fmr. journalist sentenced for child sexual abuse material | 🗣️ Comments
- Wakefield High School sees second student death this year (33077 views)
- UPDATED: Large power outage after reported substation fire (21669 views)
- Revamped, food-centric Crystal City Water Park set to open next week (20186 views)
- Clarendon Day, Celtic Festival and Oktoberfest to prompt road closures this weekend (14071 views)
- JUST IN: Large police response at Yorktown HS after threatening phone call (13876 views)
- A $4 million renovation of Ballston Wetlands Park is officially complete — and beavers returned for the occasion (11939 views)
- More Arlington properties are now located within floodplains, county says (9264 views)
- New study sees surge of people living alone in Arlington (8617 views)
- Metro 29 Diner faces uncertain timeline for reopening due to faulty sewer line (6326 views)
- Here are ten local businesses listed for sale in Arlington (5976 views)
- NEW: Shooting threat outside Washington-Liberty HS leads to arrest (5910 views)
- UPDATED: Arrest made after shooting on Columbia Pike (5575 views)
- Clarendon’s Bar Ivy now open ‘morning, noon and night’ with new breakfast options (4446 views)
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 8:00 am: Yorktown High School Band Day
- 👉 10:00 am: Saint Ann Fall Festival
- 10:00 am: Yoga in the Galleries
- 11:00 am: Rosslyn Reads Book Festival
- 12:00 pm: Samuel Beckett’s Celtic Festival
- 1:00 pm: National Landing Oktoberfest
- 2:00 pm: Meditation in the Galleries – Free
- 2:00 pm: Westover Day
- 3:45 pm: Try Archery Introductory Lesson
- 6:00 pm: Music on the Plaza: Clarendon Day After Party
- 8:00 am: March for Marrow – Virginia
ARLnow’s reporting crew talked about some of the week’s stories and discussed why we make certain decisions. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Amazon, Spotify, iHeart, Audacy or TuneIn.
The forecast for Saturday indicates mostly cloudy weather with a high temperature near 71°F and a north wind at around 9 mph. During Saturday night, expect patchy fog to develop after 5am and partly cloudy skies, with a low temperature around 58°F. The north wind will decrease to around 5 mph before becoming calm. See more from Weather.gov.
“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.”
– Ronald Reagan
