ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 20, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Oct 20, 2023.
- 9:45 am: Arlington faith communities pray, fast and organize for peace in the Middle East | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: Lyft offering free rides to curb alcohol-related crashes on Halloween weekend | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Arlington to host family-friendly Halloween-themed activities next week | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:55 pm: NOW: Fire department on scene of carbon monoxide incident at condo building | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:55 pm: Arlington teen receives net 10-day sentence for assaulting five women last year | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- Tesla smashes into Columbia Pike playground (21502 views)
- Morning Poll: Best tacos in Arlington? (16727 views)
- Arlington seeks input on Wilson Blvd intersection changes (9997 views)
- Reston man faces charges in Arlington sex crimes investigation (6959 views)
- Japanese restaurant Ryu Izakaya opens on Columbia Pike (6953 views)
- County buys another home for flood mitigation as first purchase is teed up for demolition (6796 views)
- Two nabbed in foot chases after vehicle theft attempt from Amazon HQ2 garage (4900 views)
- APS middle and high schools to beef up security, attendance with e-hall pass system (4836 views)
- Peruvian Brothers opens new restaurant at Amazon HQ2 in Pentagon City (4679 views)
- VDOT to replace bridge over N. Glebe Road (4567 views)
- Police investigating hammer and knife attack in Lyon Village (4327 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 8:30 am: Your Way to a 5K
- 9:00 am: Protecting Others Self-Defense Workshop
- 9:00 am: Wellness Provider Summit
- 10:00 am: Yoga in the Galleries
- 10:00 am: Free Flu Shots!
- 10:00 am: Ride for a Cure
- 10:00 am: MindFALL Walk
- 11:00 am: 1000 Goddesses Gathering
- 11:00 am: Court of Fiction Book Club: “A Discovery of Witches”
- 11:30 am: Introduction to Micro Green
- 12:00 pm: Rebirth Garments
- 12:00 pm: Fall Family Celebration at Columbia Gardens Cemetery
- 1:00 pm: Artist Talk: Andrew Barco & Elliot Doughtie
- 2:00 pm: ASL Storytime with Arlington County Library
- 3:00 pm: The Arlingtones Fall Show
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 👉 12:00 am: PMSF Awareness Day 2023
- 11:00 am: Women’s Wellness Workshop
- 1:00 pm: Bakeware Swap
- 2:00 pm: Energy Preservation Workshop
- 2:30 pm: Arlington & Alexandria City Candidating Event
🌥️ Saturday’s forecast
Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 65 and breezy conditions as west winds reach 10-15 mph, increasing to 17-22 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 33 mph. On Saturday night, showers are likely after 5am, with a low around 49 and lighter west wind at 5-8 mph. Precipitation chances stand at 60%, with new amounts under a tenth of an inch possible. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.”
– John Wooden
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
Recent Stories
An Arlington teen has been sentenced for assaulting five women in and around Courthouse last year. One of the victims posted the conclusion to her story — a year in…
A large fire department response is on scene at the Stratton House condominiums due to a reported carbon monoxide incident. Initial reports suggest that carbon monoxide alarms in one of…
Spooky season is upon Arlington and the county parks department has a few family-friendly activities in store. Next week, families can gather around the campfire for ghost stories and s’mores…
Did you know its Virginia Wine Month? Celebrate with some wine at the Sunday Super Tasting this Sunday, October 22 at Arrowine.
Art House 7 warmly welcomes you to our upcoming Fall 2 session of classes starting on October 30th. We’re thrilled to offer a diverse range of mediums and flexible class lengths, catering to a wide age range, starting from as young as 2, and, of course, providing a multitude of engaging options for adults!
Our classes cover an exciting spectrum of creative mediums, including fiber arts such as knitting, modern embroidery, crochet, and sewing. We also offer classes in ceramics on the wheel, drawing, watercolor, gouache, oil, acrylic, still-life painting, and captivating Japanese Suminagashi and printmaking. One of the highlights of this session is the highly anticipated 5-week “Painting the Portrait and Figure” workshop, led by the renowned local artist, Danni Dawson.
For our younger artists, we have specially designed classes like “Art Exploration through Impressionism” for students in kindergarten through 5th grade, an engaging “Art Together” parent-child class designed for 2–4-year-olds, and a “Teen Taught Art Club” tailored for kindergarteners through 4th graders.
We invite you to become a part of our vibrant arts community at Art House 7. To register for these artistic classes and explore our complete class schedule, please visit our website. While you’re there, we encourage you to sign up for our weekly newsletter to stay informed about all the latest events and developments at Art House 7. We can’t wait to share this creative journey with you!
Are you looking for affordable and effective therapy to help you heal from body image issues or disordered eating? Rock Recovery is a mental health nonprofit based in Arlington, VA that provides individual and group therapy with specialized eating disorder therapists to help you find peace with food and your body.
Our team is growing, and we are thrilled to welcome therapist Natasia “Tasi” James to the team! Tasi has openings for new clients in both individual therapy sessions and her in-person and virtual therapy groups. Tasi has extensive eating disorder treatment experience, having worked with both adolescents and adults in eating disorder treatment centers previously. You can expect Tasi’s energy to be upbeat, warm, compassionate, and humorous. Her approach is to create a space for clients to feel comfortable and safe, encourage self-exploration to resolve core issues regarding their disordered eating/negative body image, and help clients to evolve in their authenticity.
Schedule a free consultation today to learn more about the individual and group therapy services Rock Recovery offers! We are in-network with CareFirst insurance and provide all services on a sliding scale so that cost is never a barrier to the care you need and deserve.
About Rock Recovery:
PMSF Awareness Day 2023
The Fifth Annual International Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day will be celebrated on October 22nd to raise awareness of Phelan-McDermid syndrome (PMS), a rare genetic condition affecting more than 3,500 people worldwide. It’s estimated that 1 percent of people with autism
Hawaiian Gala in Arlington!
E Ala E Hawaiian Cultural Center, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, is hosting a Gala Ball to honor our Hulu Kupuna (Precious Elders)! We welcome you to an evening with Hawaiian-style cuisine, fun and laughter, exciting auctions, and fabulous entertainment by