ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 1, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 1, 2023.
Giant menorahs to be lit in celebration of Hanukkah starting next week
Sheriff's deputies prevent near-fatal overdose in courthouse lobby
Makers Union set to open in Pentagon City next week
Podcast: Audrey Clement on her campaigns for County Board
Bar Ivy in Clarendon appears to have closed
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
Long-time local restaurant owner Essy Saedi has died (26939 views)
UPDATED: More than 3,000 were without power due to large Arlington outage (19097 views)
Cartoon: "The one thing that unites most of north and south Arlington." (15681 views)
Arlington ranks as No. 6 destination for Millennials (12097 views)
NOW: Police searching for suspect after man with gun robs two people (10421 views)
Pickleball has come to the Arlington County jail (8900 views)
Pamplona in Clarendon set to close next month (8329 views)
NEW: Former Arlington Aquatic Club board president faces trial for child pornography charges (6898 views)
Two announce Democratic bids for Libby Garvey's Arlington County Board seat (6637 views)
Smoke shop employee beaten during overnight robbery in Courthouse (6286 views)
New Latin restaurant Surreal set to open Friday in Crystal City (5539 views)
Portion of S. Glebe Road blocked due to crash with overturned vehicle (4834 views)
Goodwill redevelopment plans receive largely positive feedback, mixed with some concerns (4397 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
Santa Bowl Flag Football Tournament
Christmas Tree Sales
Washington-Liberty Annual Holiday Bazaar
Family Winter Festival
Explore the Science of Aromatherapy: DIY Natural Stress Relief
KidsGiving Fair
First-time Moms Groups Forming In DC/NOVA Now!
Winter Wars Boxing Bash
Christmas Pop-Up Shop
The Lodge – National Landing
Clearing your Perpetuated Stories through your Akashi Records
Tree Fest
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
Family Winter Festival
The Lodge – National Landing
Living Nativity Reenactment at Cherrydale UMC
Cascina del Colle Wine Dinner
🌧️ Saturday’s forecast
Rain may occur after 1pm with patchy fog clearing by 11am, followed by a cloudy day and a high around 60. Winds will be calm in the morning. On Saturday night, expect rain mainly after 1am, with patchy fog returning after 9pm and low temperatures near 53. Winds will shift to the east around 5 mph after midnight. There is a 30% chance of precipitation during the day, increasing to 60% at night with possible amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“The best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today.”
– H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
There’s no official word on its website, but it looks like Bar Ivy in Clarendon may have closed permanently.
There’s persistence, and then there is Audrey Clement and her decade-plus effort to get elected to local office in Arlington. Clement talked with ARLnow editor Scott Brodbeck to talk about…
Makers Union, an upscale gastropub, is set to open its doors in Pentagon City next week, says Alex Brown, the restaurant’s director of operations. This opening marks the third Makers Union location in the D.C. Metropolitan area, following the debut of its Reston location three years ago and a recent opening at the Wharf in early October.
Two Arlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies prevented a near-fatal opioid overdose in the lobby of the county courthouse yesterday morning. The individual, a member of the public and not an…
