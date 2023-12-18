More
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 18, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 18, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

  • No events today. Have one to promote? Submit it to the calendar.

☀️ Tuesday’s forecast

Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 40 degrees, accompanied by a breezy northwest wind at 15-23 mph and gusts up to 32 mph. The night will be clear, featuring a low around 27 degrees and a northwest wind at 7-11 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.”
– Oscar Wilde

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

