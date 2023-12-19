ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 19, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 19, 2023.
- 9:30 am: ACPD: Juvenile armed with screwdriver arrested for carjacking | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: W-L student prompts police investigation after allegedly using a device to turn off nearby iPhones | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Lyft offering free rides from now until New Year’s Day courtesy of SoberRide | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: New Panera to open in Ballston this week and its first customers will get free meals for a year | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:40 pm: Police: Man kicks officers after breaking into woman’s apartment in Ballston | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: County inks funding agreement with Arlington Independent Media amid staff furloughs | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:00 am: Free Memory Screening
- 12:00 pm: MoCA on the Move: Handcrafted Holidays – free, drop-in art making!
- 7:30 pm: ‘Whispers of the Solstice’ by 9th Street Quartet and Lifescape Visionary
☀️ Wednesday’s forecast
Expect sunny skies and a high of around 46, accompanied by a northwest breeze of 5-7 mph. As night falls, the skies will remain mostly clear, and temperatures will drop to around 31 degrees. A calm wind will gradually pick up, becoming a northwest 6 mph wind after midnight. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.”
– Benjamin Franklin
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
This weekend, the Arlington County Board adopted a new agreement governing how Arlington’s public access station, Arlington Independent Media, can request funding. AIM has a claim on Public, Educational and…
A 30-year-old man is facing a number of charges after an alleged break-in Monday in the Ballston area. It happened around 4:15 p.m. yesterday on the 700 block of N….
Like a phoenix rising from the ashes — or a Barnes & Noble returning to Georgetown — Panera Bread is making its triumphant return to Ballston.
Are home values in Potomac Yard and the surrounding area likely to increase with the newly announced Capitals and Wizards stadium?
