ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 11, 2024

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Jan 11, 2024.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

  • No events today. Have one to promote? Submit it to the calendar.

🌧️ Friday’s forecast

Expect rain after 5pm, increasing clouds, and a high near 49 with light variable winds turning southeast at 9-14 mph and gusts up to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%, with less than a tenth of an inch possible. Friday night, heavy rain mainly before 5am, and a low around 43. Breezy conditions as southeast winds at 17-23 mph shift southwest after midnight, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Precipitation chance is 100%, with three-quarters to one inch of rainfall expected. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
– Edmund Burke

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

Recent Stories

Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (December 2023)

A look at the most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington last month, December 2023.

How the Arlington County Fair plans to accommodate a post-pandemic uptick in attendance

The 2024 Arlington County Fair could see more shuttles and parking restrictions to accommodate a post-pandemic attendance uptick.

Arlington’s best advertising value is newly improved for 2024

It’s a new year — and a new opportunity for local businesses and organizations to reach Arlingtonians via ARLnow. Our revamped 2024 Media Kit is out, with a newly optimized…

Get ready for more wet weather: a Flood Watch has been issued for Friday

If Tuesday’s soaker of a storm left you wanting, an encore is on the way. The National Weather Service has just issued a Flood Watch for Friday night, warning of…

Dulin Cooperative Preschool – Open House on Jan. 20th from 10:00AM – 12:00PM

By: Dulin Cooperative Preschool

Dulin Cooperative Preschool is a play-based, part time cooperative preschool for children ages 2-5 years old. For over 50 years we have been committed to nurturing the unique assets of each child during the precious preschool years.

Interested in applying for the 2024-2025 school year? We are offering an open house for prospective new families on Saturday, January 20th from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Check out our website to learn more!

2024: A Great Time to Start Some Art!

By: Art House 7

Art House 7’s winter session is almost here, starting next week, Jan. 14. Cultivate your creativity heading into the new year! We have a range of fantastic winter classes for ages preschool on up. Among the highlights: award-winning artist Mark Giaimo will be teaching portrait painting for adults on Tuesday evenings (his portrait of a boy is above). Also in this session: Mommy and Me classes, drawing, crochet, clay sculpture, ceramics, watercolor painting, oil painting, Japanese Suminagashi, sewing, printmaking and more.

We also offer workshops, BYOB art nights, and open studios.

Art House 7 has a comfortable 2-story studio in Arlington, near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. Our teachers come from the art departments of local schools and the local art community. We also have a small art supply store next to our studio. See more about AH7 and sign up for classes at:

Art Classes and Art Supplies in Arlington, Va.

National Chamber Ensemble – Passion Of The Tango

Don’t miss NCE’s Valentine’s Concert with our dynamic guest host Michelle Isabelle-Stark (Head of Arlington Cultural Affairs) as we present the brilliant Argentinian music of the Tango.

Enjoy the passionate, exciting music performed by three virtuoso musicians, violinist Leo Sushansky,

