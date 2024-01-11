ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 11, 2024

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Jan 11, 2024.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

No events today. Have one to promote? Submit it to the calendar.

🌧️ Friday’s forecast

Expect rain after 5pm, increasing clouds, and a high near 49 with light variable winds turning southeast at 9-14 mph and gusts up to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%, with less than a tenth of an inch possible. Friday night, heavy rain mainly before 5am, and a low around 43. Breezy conditions as southeast winds at 17-23 mph shift southwest after midnight, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Precipitation chance is 100%, with three-quarters to one inch of rainfall expected. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

– Edmund Burke

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.