ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 16, 2024

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Feb 16, 2024.
- 8:45 am: NEW: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arlington ahead of snow | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:15 am: County closures planned for Presidents Day, aka George Washington Day | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:00 am: St. Charles Catholic Church redevelopment proposal descends into planning purgatory | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:15 pm: Amid uptick in visits this month, the Black Heritage Museum of Arlington still seeks a permanent home on Columbia Pike | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- BREAKING: Arlington lands HQ of another publicly traded company (47782 views)
- Arlington attorneys file suit over deputy accused of catfishing 15-year-old, killing her mother and grandparents (12599 views)
- Developers from fabled game studio reunite in Ballston to work on new project (8192 views)
- NEW: Suspicious package investigation underway in Courthouse (5809 views)
- Arlington agency, parks dept. remain at odds over how to cull deer as new data suggests levels are too high in local forests (5761 views)
- Foot chase in Clarendon following traffic stop results in arrest (4819 views)
- Ship’s Hatch announces departure from Crystal City in another blow to underground shopping center (4763 views)
- Towing bills from Dels. Lopez and McClure head to Va. Senate after receiving near-unanimous House support (4501 views)
- Carbonara: Old School Italian & Wine Bar opening getting closer in Virginia Square (4080 views)
- The Montessori Public School of Arlington building is showing its age. Should it move to the nearby legacy Career Center site? (3567 views)
- Clarendon Wine Club delays opening amid building-related delays (3070 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 11:00 am: The Cub Club
- 11:00 am: “Faces of Resilience” Art Exhibit
❄️ Saturday’s forecast
Snow is likely primarily before 7am, followed by mostly cloudy skies and a high near 40. The north wind of 6 to 16 mph will shift to the northwest in the afternoon, possibly gusting up to 28 mph. There is a 30% chance of precipitation. For Saturday night, expect mostly clear conditions, a low of around 22, and a northwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, gusting up to 20 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Good things come to those who wait… greater things come to those who get off their ass and do anything to make it happen.”
– Anonymous
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
Recent Stories
After moving from one temporary location to another on Columbia Pike, The Black Heritage Museum of Arlington has settled into its new digs — for now. The museum is currently located…
Welcome to Just Listed in Arlington! Featuring new listings, this week includes a 4 BD/3.5 BA remodeled home with a two car garage and walking distance to Ballston.
Development plans for St. Charles Catholic Church in Clarendon have descended into planning purgatory. The brick church, which occupies a large piece of land near Northside Social and George Mason…
Monday is the federal holiday best known as Presidents Day, though here in Virginia it’s officially George Washington Day. The holiday celebrating the first president’s birthday is prompting a number…
🎉 Tonight, we invite you to the French Riviera, one of the most exciting places on earth – without ever boarding a plane! And celebrate Mardi Gras and the Carnival of Nice on French soil as we welcome you to a special evening at the Embassy of France!
From the elegance of classical French culture to the most celebrated Rivera nightlife of the 21st Century, experience a special evening of fantastic French food, wine, music, and ambiance.
Enjoy the flavors of Nice, Monaco, and St. Tropez in the beautiful and festive Maison Francaise at the French Embassy.
🍽️ On the Menu: Delicious French food
Virginia’s Importance in the Upcoming Election
General Membership Meeting
Guest Speaker
Rev. Cozy E. Bailey, Sr.
New Mom Groups forming now!
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
Whem you’re expecting or just had your first baby,
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating – Feb…
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at our Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks