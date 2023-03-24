ARLnow Daily Debrief for Mar 24, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 21693 times… so far.
Massive police presence at former Key Bridge Marriott as county condemns building
- Morning Notes
- Speed cameras and drones on the horizon for Arlington public safety
- After tea shop and ramen shop close, a vape shop is now coming to Cherrydale
- NEW: Massive police presence at former Key Bridge Marriott as county condemns building (26302 views)
- A $100k salary in Arlington feels more like $50k, new study suggests (20464 views)
- Arlington ranks No. 2 on new list of “Best Cities to Live in America” (18181 views)
- JUST IN: Ikea to open small-format location in Pentagon City (17800 views)
- BREAKING: Arlington County Board approves ‘Missing Middle’ zoning changes (12525 views)
- JUST IN: Police investigating apparent self-inflicted shooting during traffic stop (9164 views)
- Developer files new long-term plan for redeveloping Pentagon Centre (8548 views)
- Carjacking suspect in custody after vehicular mayhem in Falls Church spills over into Arlington (5626 views)
- HAPPENING NOW: Car fire at Pentagon City mall garage (4420 views)
- The Irish prime minister took in a rugby match at a Pentagon City bar this weekend (3580 views)
- W-L student on scooter struck by driver while crossing intersection (3568 views)
- NEW: Five Guys looks to return to its original Columbia Pike location after redevelopment (3547 views)
- The Old Bike Shop is being replaced by a new bike shop (3064 views)
- ACPD: Pickup truck driver runs red light, almost strikes pedestrian, then threatens him with gun (3059 views)
- 8:30 am: Ultimate Frisbee YULA Invite
- 10:00 am: Parent-Child Workshop: Decoupage Eggs at Art House 7
- 10:30 am: To Bee or Not to Bee (a beekeeper)
- 12:00 pm: First-time Moms Meet & Greet
- 2:00 pm: Yorktown Performing Arts: Disney’s Beauty & The Beast
- 2:00 pm: How to Prune Your Roses
- 8:00 pm: Singin’ in the Rain
- 10:00 am: Sunday Barefoot Boogie
- 3:00 pm: A Musical Conversation
- 3:00 pm: Singin’ in the Rain
- 4:00 pm: South Arlington Slow Ride and Party
Rain in the morning and afternoon. High of 63 and low of 47. Sunrise at 7:05 am and sunset at 7:26 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
Today may be rainy, but in general the weather is getting warmer, the cherry blossoms are in peak bloom, and it’s a great time to get out of the house….
Say hello to the curious bunny named Franscisca. This sweet girl is currently in foster and can’t wait to find her forever home! Her friends at Animal Welfare League of…
Public safety in Arlington County is poised to be increasingly automated and unmanned, with more traffic enforcement cameras and drones potentially coming soon. The updates came during a work session…
Retail businesses have struggled to make a go of it at 3800 Langston Blvd, but another looks set to give it a try. The condo building in Cherrydale has seen…
