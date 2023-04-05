Several local farmers markets are returning for the season this month

(Updated at 11:25 a.m.) With the weather warming up, local farmers markets are reopening for the spring season.

Arlington has eight official farmers markets. Three markets are coming back this month to sell produce, including the following.

Ballston on Thursdays from 3-7 p.m. starting April 6

Cherrydale on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon starting April 15

Lubber Run on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon starting April 15

Two markets will also be reopening next month:

Rosslyn on Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m. starting May 3

Fairlington on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting May 7

Some markets are open year-round but are shifting hours for the new season.

Westover on Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon starting May 7

Arlington (in Courthouse) on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, started April 1

Columbia Pike on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m year-round

The Courthouse farmers market is the oldest in the county, having started operations in 1979.

In recent years, two farmers markets in Arlington have closed up shop. The Marymount University market shuttered in 2020 amid the pandemic and county officials said in 2021 that it was likely for good. The Crystal City farmers market ran for over a decade, from 2010 to 2021, but didn’t sell produce last year. It’s unclear whether it will open this year.