Several local farmers markets are returning for the season this month

(Updated at 11:25 a.m.) With the weather warming up, local farmers markets are reopening for the spring season.
Arlington has eight official farmers markets. Three markets are coming back this month to sell produce, including the following.
- Ballston on Thursdays from 3-7 p.m. starting April 6
- Cherrydale on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon starting April 15
- Lubber Run on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon starting April 15
Two markets will also be reopening next month:
- Rosslyn on Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m. starting May 3
- Fairlington on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting May 7
Some markets are open year-round but are shifting hours for the new season.
- Westover on Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon starting May 7
- Arlington (in Courthouse) on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, started April 1
- Columbia Pike on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m year-round
The Courthouse farmers market is the oldest in the county, having started operations in 1979.
In recent years, two farmers markets in Arlington have closed up shop. The Marymount University market shuttered in 2020 amid the pandemic and county officials said in 2021 that it was likely for good. The Crystal City farmers market ran for over a decade, from 2010 to 2021, but didn’t sell produce last year. It’s unclear whether it will open this year.
Recent Stories
Arlington County is delaying the Residential Permit Parking online application process until next week due to “unexpected technical issues.” “Despite testing in advance, our vendor’s Residential Permit Parking online application…
A power outage left much of Falls Church, big parts of western Arlington, and a small portion of Fairfax County in the dark this morning.
Yellow Line Reopening Date Set — “[Metro] announced today that the Yellow Line will open again on Sunday, May 7… The line has been out of service since September to…
Just Reduced includes a 2 BD/2 BA expanded bungalow with a screened front porch, deck and vintage bathrooms.
Congratulations to Saint Agnes School Principal, Jen Kuzdzal on her National Leadership Award from the National Catholic Education Association. Mrs. K, as her students affectionally call her, was one of three principals in the country to receive this award.
Mrs. K started has been with Saint Agnes for more than 20 years. She has served as the Principal for five years, prior to that, she was the Vice Principal and a Teacher.
This has been a tremendous year for Saint Agnes, celebrating its 75th year as a school, its 2nd Blue Ribbon Award, and now a recognition of its Leadership.
Join Phoenix Bikes at Port City Brewing Company on Thursday, April 20, for Bikes & Bow Ties, the most bike-tastic event of the year! Outside, under sparkling lights, guests will enjoy delicious food, Port City beer, music, and a showcase of bikes creatively customized by Phoenix Bikes students. Snap a picture at their photo booth, enjoy bike-churned ice cream, hear from their students, and donate to the live paddle raise to support local youth. Proceeds from this event help keep all of Phoenix Bikes programs 100% free for students.
Opt for a VIP ticket to take your night to the next level by enjoying a private VIP reception and beer tasting before the event. Get your tickets today!
Phoenix Bikes is an Arlington nonprofit that uniquely combines youth education programs with a full service bike shop. Through their programs, youth learn basic bike mechanics and fix up a bike that they get to take home–for free! Students can also join their junior race team, learn safe riding practices, experience the business side of a bike shop through their shop internship program, and more!
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Thursday, April 6 from 3:00-4:30. We have created a workbook with an extensive planning guide to enable you to design a
Private School Fair
Congressional School to Host MONA Private School Fair Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 PM
Congressional School in Falls Church, VA is delighted to host the MONA (Mothers of North Arlington) at an upcoming Private School Fair. Private schools from around