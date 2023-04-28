ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 28, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 14000 times… so far.
📈 Top stories
The following are the most-read articles for today — Apr 28, 2023.
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- BREAKING: Climate protesters block GW Parkway (7779 views)
- Student says he was threatened with a knife in a middle school bathroom (7656 views)
- Morning Poll: Is Ballston nice? (7132 views)
- ACPD: Armed man who threatened bar bouncer arrested at gunpoint in Clarendon (6606 views)
- The Arlington Festival of the Arts returns to Clarendon this weekend, with road closures (6068 views)
- Fairfax County case may give stronger footing to residents suing Arlington over Missing Middle (5770 views)
- Bagel bummer: Bruegger’s brusquely bids Ballston bye-bye (4756 views)
- Workplace dispute leads to stabbing at Arlington hotel (4410 views)
- Rollover crash closes Route 50 during evening rush hour (4138 views)
- JUST IN: Arlington man charged with killing infant (3582 views)
- Makers Union appears to be coming to Amazon HQ2 (3232 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:00 am: Yard Sale Arlington Heights
- 11:00 am: Live In Arlington Information Fair – LAIF
- 11:00 am: Rosslyn Eco Market
- 👉 11:00 am: Live In Arlington Information Fair – LAIF
- 11:00 am: Independent Bookstore Day Celebration
- 2:00 pm: Artist Talk: Adam Henry
- 2:00 pm: Roll Away Your Tension Workshop
- 5:00 pm: Columbia Pike Artist Studios Studios and Exhibition
- 6:00 pm: “Whistle Down the Wind”
- 7:00 pm: Saturday Night Live Jazz with Stickman Band
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 8:00 am: AIM Summer Journalism Internship (Application Deadline April 30th)
- 9:30 am: 25th Annual “Britain on the Green” all British Classic Car Show
- 10:00 am: Sunday Barefoot Boogie
- 10:00 am: Spring Celebration and Plant Sale
- 10:00 am: 9th Annual Arlington Festival of the Arts
- 10:00 am: Ceramics: Throwing & Hand Building (Ages 18+)
- 11:30 am: Crescent Circus Magic Show
- 1:00 pm: Arlington Democratic Primary Candidate Meet & Greet
- 1:15 pm: NonPartisan Candidate Forum for Arlington Primary
- 1:15 pm: LWV-Arlington/Alexandria June Primary Election Candidate Forum
- 1:50 pm: Flip the Script Scout Workshop
- 4:00 pm: Celebrate Cherry Blossom Season at the Pink in the Park Festival!
☔ Saturday’s forecast
Passing showers. Overcast. Mild. High of 67 and low of 56. Sunrise at 6:13 am and sunset at 7:58 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Haiku of the Day
Rustling through trees
Fleeting glimpses, life observed
Life of a squirrel
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
Recent Stories
Thursday morning, Marsea Nelson woke up to a foreboding text from a friend. He told her “he didn’t have ‘My Buy Nothing Facebook group got too political’ on his 2023…
This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup…
A 29-year-old Arlington man has been charged in the death of a three-month-old girl last fall. Jerard Hargrove is charged with homicide and child abuse after a medical examiner this…
Say hello to the newest Adoptable Pets of the Week, Baxter and Brady! This duo is one part sweet and one part chill. Their friends at the Animal Welfare League…
Active Arlington Moms:
Are you struggling with pain during and after pregnancy?
Dealing with leakage while coughing, sneezing, laughing, jumping, running, or exercise?
Feeling like your core and muscle strength and endurance isn’t quite what it used to be?
Prevent the summer slide! Sign-up your child for summer tutoring with our certified teachers! Content areas include reading, writing, math, science, the Orton-Gillingham reading approach, and executive function coaching! All sessions are in a one-to-one virtual environment in 30 or 50-minute increments. Our certified general and special education teachers pride themselves in designing and delivering multisensory, hands-on instruction to meet the needs of learners.Please visit our website for more information and to schedule your complimentary consultation today!
District 27 Toastmasters 2023 Virtual Conference
District 27 Toastmasters invites you to its annual conference where you can hear phenomenal speakers, attend professional development and personal growth seminars about leadership, negotiation, communication, teamwork, and mentorship. Learn how to develop your personal story and how to improve
“Whistle Down the Wind”
The St. Andrew’s Players proudly present “Whistle Down the Wind,” a parable about faith, conviction, and the fragile optimism of youth. The story of three rural children and the wounded stranger they believe to be Jesus, “Whistle Down the Wind”