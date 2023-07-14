ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 14, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: Silver Diner redevelopment project faces delays over ‘unresolved design challenges’ with N. Irving Street | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Climate protest draws group of elder demonstrators to Rosslyn bank | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: County to ink $117M contract with JBG Smith for second Crystal City Metro entrance | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Pair of projects to improve pedestrian accessibility in parts of Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:00 pm: Arlington County to buy a home in Westover for $1.5M for flood mitigation | 🗣️ Comments
- 5:40 pm: JUST IN: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portion of Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- A lounging Lady Liberty to lie down in Arlington for the next year (56877 views)
- Owners of razed Broyhill estate seek new owner-developer for site, touting up to 36 Missing Middle units (25535 views)
- Arlington could buy a property within what was once a secluded Black settlement for 100 years (16712 views)
- Door knocking leads to fight in Crystal City apartment building (7649 views)
- Restaurant owner is ‘very frustrated’ with the process to transform historic Green Valley Pharmacy (6309 views)
- Drivers may be required to stop for longer while pedestrians cross the road (6256 views)
- It’s finally tee time for Columbia Pike’s Par Citi (6100 views)
- Live music venue The Filling Station opening soon next to Ballston’s El Rey (5511 views)
- A new Lebanese restaurant is coming to Clarendon (5337 views)
- Astro Beer Hall and its donut robot hoping to start serving next month in Shirlington (4723 views)
- Demolition of the RCA building in Rosslyn set to wrap up this month (4692 views)
- Ballston Holiday Inn redevelopment proposal reaches Arlington County Board (3931 views)
- NEW: Arlington police announce additional arrests in anti-fentanyl push (3809 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:00 am: Ceramics Hand-building Creative Mugs Workshop at Art House 7
- 10:00 am: Ancient Egypt & the Afterlife
- 11:00 am: Community Day
- 12:00 pm: Calligraphy Workshop and Artist Talk with Abdulrahman Naanseh
- 👉 1:30 pm: Tai Chi Celebration
- 7:00 pm: Linocut Printmaking: Block Carving and Printing Art Night at Art House 7
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 10:00 am: MoCA on the Move at Met Park: No Experience Required
- 3:00 pm: Reiki Share with Sound Healing
- 7:00 pm: Sunset Yoga at Potomac Yard
⛈️ Saturday’s forecast
There is a likelihood of showers and thunderstorms setting in after 2pm, despite the weather being partly sunny with a high temperature near 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The calm winds are forecasted to transition into a moderate south wind, blowing at a speed of 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon, with a 40% chance of precipitation. The same weather pattern of intermittent showers and thunderstorms is expected to continue into Saturday night, accompanied by a predominantly cloudy sky. Temperatures will lower to around 76 degrees Fahrenheit, with the south winds maintaining at around 8mph. Chances for precipitation will slightly increase to 50%. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.”
– Mark Twain
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington!
Updated at 6:35 p.m. — The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended to southern portions of the county. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington DC, Reagan National Airport VA and Landover…
Arlington County is buying its fourth home for stormwater mitigation — this time in Westover, near the neighborhood’s main drag. The Arlington County Board is set to approve the terms…
The pedestrian experience is set to improve in nearly a dozen spots across the county. The Arlington County Board this weekend is expected to approve two projects for accessibility improvements,…
