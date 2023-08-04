ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 4, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 4, 2023.
- 9:40 am: Arlington County unveils new marketing campaign in attempt to boost tourism | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:50 am: Animal agency, county commission at odds over deer claims | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:00 pm: Source of year-round leaf blowing in Ballston remains a mystery | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:40 pm: A home run or strike out? Arlington seeks public input on athletic field use proposal | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- The Arlington County Fair is returning in two weeks (24136 views)
- Storm cleanup: GW Parkway still closed due to downed trees, 20k still without power (18722 views)
- Unusual crash closes N. Harrison Street near park (12975 views)
- Hollywood’s actor strike has come to Arlington (11256 views)
- Spout Run Parkway and northbound GW Parkway reopening today (9838 views)
- Seafood restaurant looking to open next month in Thirsty Bernie’s former home (9327 views)
- County to enforce zoning violations in Ballston public alley used by Advanced Towing (7961 views)
- UPDATED: Power restored to most but GW Parkway to remain closed for several days (7395 views)
- NEW: Girl sexually assaulted by intruder, police say (7236 views)
- A crane lowered a reclining Statue of Liberty in Virginia Square this morning (5588 views)
- ACPD investigating Porsche crash in which driver fled with small children (4768 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 8:00 am: Bridges to Independence Safe at Home Kickball Tournament
- 👉 9:00 am: Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
- 10:00 am: Dog Days of Summer: Adoption & Party with Homeward Trails Rescue Partners
- 10:00 am: Yoga in the Galleries at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington
- 11:00 am: Reclining Liberty Opening Celebration
- 3:00 pm: [email protected]
- 7:30 pm: The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show with Winston Hodges
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 10:00 am: No Experience Required Artist Spotlight: Olivia Tripp Morrow — Mandalas!
- 11:00 am: Westpost at National Landing presents Maker’s Market
- 7:00 pm: Sunset Yoga at Potomac Yard
🌤️ Saturday’s forecast
Patchy fog is expected before 9am, followed by increasing clouds and a high temperature near 88. There will be a mild north wind at 5 to 7 mph. Saturday night will see mostly cloudy skies that will gradually clear, with a low temperature around 68 and a light northeast wind at 3 to 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”
– Mahatma Gandhi
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
