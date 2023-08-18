More
Join Club

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 18, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 18, 2023.

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

  1. BREAKING: Flash Flood, Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings issued for Arlington (40910 views)
  2. New Ikea location in Pentagon City to open tomorrow (40180 views)
  3. Suspect in stolen ambulance chase had a recent Arlington arrest (10096 views)
  4. Arlington is ‘the most sought-after city by U.S. renters’ (8837 views)
  5. UPDATED: Crash involving overturned vehicle blocking N. Glebe Road at I-66 ramps (7959 views)
  6. Arlington police looking for serial flasher (7020 views)
  7. DCA to change its roads, add parking and build a new rental car facility (6733 views)
  8. Dominion Energy says burying power lines in Arlington complex and costly (6444 views)
  9. “Tropical glam bar” Coco B’s hoping to open this weekend in Clarendon (5956 views)
  10. Where to enjoy a three-course meal for Summer Restaurant Week in Arlington (5669 views)

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Here are the events planned for Sunday:

☀️ Saturday’s forecast

The forecast predicts sunny weather with a high temperature of around 85 degrees and northwest winds at 6 to 9 mph during the day. The night will be clear, with temperatures dropping to approximately 64 degrees and west winds at a speed of 3 to 5 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”
– Walt Disney

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋

Recent Stories

Local social media influencer Margaret Skiff hits her stride documenting life in Arlington

A recent college grad has amassed a social media following for her Arlington lifestyle tips and honesty about working in corporate America.

Read more →

Photos from the 2023 Arlington County Fair

It’s the halfway point of the 2023 Arlington County Fair today. The county’s annual summer gathering resumes with outdoor hours from 2-10:30 p.m. and indoor hours from 4-10 p.m. The…

Read more →

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Squirtle

Are you ready for adventure? Meet Squirtle, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! This grey female turtle is up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. This…

Read more →

Nottingham parents claim plan to make the school a ‘swing space’ is based on flawed assumptions

A group of parents say APS made flawed assumptions when developing its plans to convert Nottingham Elementary School into a swing space.

Read more →

Crystal City Children’s Center is NOW ENROLLING

By: Crystal City Children's Center

Crystal City Children’s Center is NOW ENROLLING in our Infant, Toddler, Twos, 3s, and PreK classroom

CCCC is a non-profit parent cooperative voted one of NV Magazine’s Best Daycares in 2022. We are committed to providing high-quality education and compassionate childcare. A year-round licensed childcare center offering full-time childcare services, we are open Monday-Friday, from 7 am – 6 pm. Tuition includes meals and weekly enrichment activities (such as Music and Funtastic Fitness).

•Location: 3650 South Glebe Road, Suite 170, Arlington (near Potomac Yards Metro)

•Website: www.crystalcitychildrenscenter.org

Read More

Submit your own Announcement here.

Notice of Availability of Draft EA for the 2023 Pentagon Reservation Master Plan Update

By: Department of Defense, Washington Headquarters Services

Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Council on Environmental Quality NEPA Regulations (Code of Federal Regulations, Title 40, Parts 1500-1508), the Department of Defense, Washington Headquarters Services (WHS) has issued a Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) for the 2023 Pentagon Reservation Master Plan Update.

The 2023 Pentagon Reservation Master Plan Update aims to maintain the goals established in the 2016 Pentagon Reservation Master Plan Update and provide an update to the existing conditions at the Pentagon and Mark Center to reflect changes since 2016. The projects presented in the Master Plan Update would be implemented over short term (0 to 5 years) and long term (6 to 20 years) planning periods and would include improving security, enhancing quality of life for employees and visitors, enhancing environmental sustainability, enhance safety and security, improve stormwater management practices, reduce surface parking, and increase energy resilience while balancing the various land use and developmental pressures facing the Reservation. A Finding of No Significant Impact is expected.

To request a copy of the DEA or for further information: Contact Joe Eichenlaub, Environmental Branch Manager, WHS/Facilities Services Directorate/Standards and Compliance Division/Environmental and Sustainability Branch; (703-614-9583 or [email protected]).

Send Comments to (due by September 15, 2023): Email written comments to [email protected].

Submit your own Announcement here.

Religious Trauma Support & Process Therapy Group

This is a 14-week virtual therapeutic group run by licensed therapist, Sarah Nealy LPC NCC CCMHC, that will focus on psychoeducation around religious trauma, breaking down shame/judgment, restructuring relational patterns, exploring identity outside of religious doctrines, purity culture, perfectionism, boundary

Rosh Hashanah Services

10 am: Morning Service – In Person & Livestreamed, with Rabbi Gilah, Jim North, Betsy von Holle, and Zach Schrag

10 am: Family Service for kids 7 years old & under – In Person Only, with Ari Jacobson

11 am:

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list