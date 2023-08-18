ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 18, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:45 am: D.C. man arrested, facing new charges in sexual assault case | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: Another segment of Columbia Pike to see construction and road closures next month | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Nottingham parents claim plan to make the school a ‘swing space’ is based on flawed assumptions | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:45 pm: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Squirtle | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Photos from the 2023 Arlington County Fair | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:30 pm: Local social media influencer Margaret Skiff hits her stride documenting life in Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- BREAKING: Flash Flood, Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings issued for Arlington (40910 views)
- New Ikea location in Pentagon City to open tomorrow (40180 views)
- Suspect in stolen ambulance chase had a recent Arlington arrest (10096 views)
- Arlington is ‘the most sought-after city by U.S. renters’ (8837 views)
- UPDATED: Crash involving overturned vehicle blocking N. Glebe Road at I-66 ramps (7959 views)
- Arlington police looking for serial flasher (7020 views)
- DCA to change its roads, add parking and build a new rental car facility (6733 views)
- Dominion Energy says burying power lines in Arlington complex and costly (6444 views)
- “Tropical glam bar” Coco B’s hoping to open this weekend in Clarendon (5956 views)
- Where to enjoy a three-course meal for Summer Restaurant Week in Arlington (5669 views)
- 11:00 am: Ride + Flow at FitDistrict
- 7:00 pm: Sunset Yoga at Potomac Yard
The forecast predicts sunny weather with a high temperature of around 85 degrees and northwest winds at 6 to 9 mph during the day. The night will be clear, with temperatures dropping to approximately 64 degrees and west winds at a speed of 3 to 5 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
