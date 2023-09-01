ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 1, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 1, 2023.
- 9:30 am: From rail yards to residential towers: Rosslyn’s half-century transformation | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: 9/11 Pentagon Memorial visitor center plans take a small step forward | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Report: More than half of South Arlington families struggle to afford basic needs | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:45 pm: Obituary: Miriam Zogby Balutis (1945-2023) | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:55 pm: NEW: Police investigating dumpster death in Penrose | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- Starting in 2024, Arlington County will tax your impervious surfaces (21814 views)
- Arlington couple sounds alarm on internet rental scam (18049 views)
- NEW: Overdose reports at Wakefield prompt emergency response (11442 views)
- Three nabbed during early midnight high school burglary (8921 views)
- NEW: Another inmate has died at the Arlington County jail (6717 views)
- Fairfax shooting suspect arrested by Arlington SWAT team (6268 views)
- Marine from Arlington among three killed in Osprey crash (5812 views)
- ACPD: Two seriously hurt in separate weekend attacks (5501 views)
- Cookie purveyor Chip City is coming to Shirlington (5324 views)
- Man flashes gun during 7-Eleven robbery near Shirlington (5189 views)
- Arlington-based South Block looks to expand in D.C. area and beyond (5185 views)
- Enrollment uptick continues for Arlington’s private schools post-Covid, while APS makes a comeback (5177 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:30 am: Arlington Open House
- 3:00 pm: Jazz@Central
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 11:00 am: Westpost at National Landing presents Maker’s Market
- 11:00 am: Arlington Open House
☀️ Saturday’s forecast
The weather will be sunny with a high temperature close to 84 degrees, accompanied by calm winds that will turn south at around 6 mph during the morning. In the evening, expect increasing clouds and a low temperature of around 65 degrees, alongside a south wind at approximately 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“To thine own self be true.”
– William Shakespeare
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
Arlington County police are investigating a death in the Penrose neighborhood.
In loving memory of Miriam Zogby Balutis, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 78.
Within Northern Virginia, South Arlington has one of the highest concentrations of families who cannot afford basic needs and childcare.
Plans to build the long-planned 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Visitor Education Center in Arlington National Cemetery could be gaining momentum.
