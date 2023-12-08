ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 8, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 8, 2023.

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Here are the events planned for Sunday:

🌤️ Saturday’s forecast

Patchy fog is expected from 9am to 11am, giving way to partly sunny skies and a high near 56. In the afternoon, calm winds will shift southward, reaching around 5 mph. Saturday night will see an increased chance of showers after 2am, with a 50% chance of precipitation. Clouds will thicken and the temperature will drop to a low of around 49, while south winds will range between 3 to 8 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.”

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋