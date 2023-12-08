ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 8, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 8, 2023.
- 9:45 am: Fields Park to be closed all season due to Bluemont home explosion | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: Westover Taco is set to officially open this Saturday | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Friendly skies: How DCA’s social media accounts seek to keep air travel fun | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:45 pm: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Apollo | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:00 pm: County could start changing parking prices along two Metro corridors next year | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:00 pm: New to the ARLnow Shop: a gondola-themed ugly holiday sweatshirt | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- Part of Bluemont Trail closed due to man shooting off flare gun (672738 views)
- BREAKING: Suspect killed in house explosion, police believe (57964 views)
- Fundraiser for family whose duplex exploded nearly triples initial goal (21969 views)
- Study: Virginia has 4th strongest residents in U.S. (11419 views)
- Ocean Shack is open for dining (and sports viewing) in the Glebe Road Shopping Center (8662 views)
- NEW: Nepalese restaurant in Ballston appears to be replacing the last remaining Booeymonger (6154 views)
- A collection of single-family homes in Cherrydale will soon be eligible for Missing Middle redevelopment (5654 views)
- Former Arlington prosecutor named Va. Deputy Attorney General (5471 views)
- AIM to move headquarters but cannot yet close chapter on financial concerns (4984 views)
- Additional apartments, townhomes mulled for Shirlington multifamily building (4921 views)
- Columbia Pike staple The Broiler has opened a second location in Maryland (4435 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 👉 10:00 am: Holiday Shop & Winter Bazaar at Wakefield High School
- 10:00 am: McLean High School 21st Annual Holiday Bazaar
- 10:00 am: Parent & Child Needle Felting Ornaments/Objects Workshop at Art House 7
- 👉 11:00 am: Rosslyn Cheer Holiday Market
- 12:30 pm: Caring for the Caregiver
- 2:00 pm: Arlington Philharmonic: Brassy Brilliants!
- 2:00 pm: Brassy Brilliance
- 2:00 pm: Winter Wildlife
- 5:00 pm: Of All the Kings – Holiday Concert
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 8:00 am: Access to SPY: A Morning for the Neurodiverse Community
- 11:00 am: Special Christmas Music – “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
- 11:15 am: Advent Gift Mart
- 12:00 pm: Winter Warmer / Winter Market
- 1:30 pm: Toastmasters – Open House
- 👉 5:00 pm: Light Up Arlington – Clarendon Menorah Lighting
- 7:30 pm: Handel’s Messiah Sing-Along Dec. 10
🌤️ Saturday’s forecast
Patchy fog is expected from 9am to 11am, giving way to partly sunny skies and a high near 56. In the afternoon, calm winds will shift southward, reaching around 5 mph. Saturday night will see an increased chance of showers after 2am, with a 50% chance of precipitation. Clouds will thicken and the temperature will drop to a low of around 49, while south winds will range between 3 to 8 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.”
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
Recent Stories
It’s going to be a rainy Sunday. A very rainy Sunday. A Flood Watch for much of the D.C. area was issued Friday night, ahead of the storm. Forecasters say…
Be the envy of your company holiday party, Dec. 23 trip to the local bar or Christmas morning with your in-laws. Today the ARLnow Shop is rolling out the official…
To find a parking spot in Ballston, go during the daytime, avoid Wilson Blvd and Fairfax Drive, and consider parking in nearby Virginia Square, which has many empty blocks. To…
Are you finally ready to become a cat parent? Meet, Apollo the latest Adoptable Pet of the Week! This fluffy male kitten is currently in foster through the Animal Welfare…
About Latinas Leading Tomorrow (LLT): Latinas Leading Tomorrow is a dynamic 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young Latina women through education, mentorship, and leadership development. We are committed to fostering a community of future leaders who will make a significant impact to the community.
Job Description: We are seeking a passionate and dedicated Part-time Executive Director to lead our organization into its next phase of growth and impact. The ideal candidate will be a visionary leader who can oversee day-to-day operations, drive fundraising efforts, and cultivate relationships with stakeholders. This is a 1099 position; Remote position with ability to attend DMV events; 8-10 hours a week; $35-40/per hour.
Key Responsibilities:
Oversee program operations, including educational and community initiatives.
Ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, maintaining trust and accountability.
Develop and execute a strategic vision aligned with our mission and values.
Lead fundraising efforts in partnership with the Board Members.
Cultivate relationships with community partners, schools, educators, and donors.
Demonstrate strong leadership skills, fostering a positive organizational culture.
Communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders and make compelling public presentations.
Promote inclusivity and collaboration throughout the organization.
Children’s Weekday Program (CWP) is a non-profit preschool rooted in a play-based philosophy. We focus on developing a love of learning and exploration, cooperation, empathy, and independence.
Our caring and experienced educators create opportunities for children 16 months to 5 years old to play, learn, and grow in a nurturing environment of child-centered and developmentally appropriate experiences.
Initially established more than 50 years ago in South Arlington, CWP continues to be a lauded program in the Northern Virginia area. We are extremely proud to have been recognized as a Best Preschool in Northern Virginia Magazine for the last 4 years.
Located now in North Arlington at 2666 Military Road, CWP offers a part-time parents day out and preschool program with options to extend care both before and after school. We offer a supportive and inclusive school community for children and parents alike and welcome all families to join our school!
Holiday Art Show
Holiday Art Show featuring artists: Peter Fitzgerald, Claire Plante, Alanna Rivera, and Suzy Scollon. At the Barcroft Community House, 800 South Buchanan St., Arlington, VA. Dec. 8 from, 2 PM to 8 PM and Dec. 9 from 10 AM to
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,